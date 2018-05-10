BWW's On This Day - May 10, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Paradise Blue
3 Women
You Are Here
Killer Joe
Consent
Fall
Woman and Scarecrow
Camelot
The Beast in the Jungle
Peace for Mary Frances
Beauty and the Beast
Tartuffe
Fatherland
The Rink
Half Time
The Boys in the Band
The Great Leap
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Lobby Hero
A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
Motown the Musical
Belleville
Harry Clarke
Me and My Girl
The Ferryman (West End)
She
Instructions for Correct Assembly
Transfers
Head Over Heels
Life and Fate
Uncle Vanya
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
The Seafarer
Beauty and the Beast
The Best Man
Sweeney Todd
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Single Rider
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/14/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/15/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
CLOSING SOON:
Rasheeda Speaking
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18
Friday May 11, 2018:
Aaron Blake And Christopher Sieber Will Lead CANDIDE In Atlanta
Friday May 11, 2018:
Bow Down! Lesli Margherita's RULE YOUR KINGDOM: LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW to Drop 5/11
Friday May 11, 2018:
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make DUCK TALES Debut May 11
Friday May 11, 2018:
Max Chernin, Dan DeLuca and More to Sing One Direction At 54 Below
Saturday May 12, 2018:
International Bestseller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN to Receive Stage Adaptation
Saturday May 12, 2018:
Spread the Magic! 'CURSED CHILD' Benefit Show Supports New Victory Theater
Sunday May 13, 2018:
Monday May 14, 2018:
CAROUSEL Announces Matinee Benefitting Actors Fund
Monday May 14, 2018:
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS
Monday May 14, 2018:
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS
Monday May 14, 2018:
The Actors Fund to Honor Rivera, Thurman, Beatty, and Leon at Annual Gala
Tuesday May 15, 2018:
Alex Boniello Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN
