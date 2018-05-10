BWW's On This Day - May 10, 2018

May. 10, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Single Rider
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/11/18

Paradise Blue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/14/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/15/18

You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Killer Joe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Consent
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Fall
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18

Woman and Scarecrow
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18

Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18

The Beast in the Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Peace for Mary Frances
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

Fatherland
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18

The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Rasheeda Speaking
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/12/18

Lobby Hero
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18

Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 5/13/18

Belleville
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

Me and My Girl
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/13/18

The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18

She
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18

Instructions for Correct Assembly
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18

Transfers
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Head Over Heels
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Life and Fate
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Uncle Vanya
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18

The Seafarer
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18

Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

The Best Man
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18

COMING UP:

Friday May 11, 2018:
Aaron Blake And Christopher Sieber Will Lead CANDIDE In Atlanta
Friday May 11, 2018:
Bow Down! Lesli Margherita's RULE YOUR KINGDOM: LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW to Drop 5/11
Friday May 11, 2018:
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make DUCK TALES Debut May 11
Friday May 11, 2018:
Max Chernin, Dan DeLuca and More to Sing One Direction At 54 Below
Saturday May 12, 2018:
International Bestseller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN to Receive Stage Adaptation
Saturday May 12, 2018:
Spread the Magic! 'CURSED CHILD' Benefit Show Supports New Victory Theater
Sunday May 13, 2018:
Monday May 14, 2018:
CAROUSEL Announces Matinee Benefitting Actors Fund
Monday May 14, 2018:
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS
Monday May 14, 2018:
Martin, Cera, Yazbeck, and More Set For BROADWAY BETS
Monday May 14, 2018:
The Actors Fund to Honor Rivera, Thurman, Beatty, and Leon at Annual Gala
Tuesday May 15, 2018:
Alex Boniello Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • From a Super Girl to a Natural Woman- Melissa Benoist Is BEAUTIFUL's Next Carole King!
  • CURSED CHILD & SPONGEBOB Leads Outer Critics Circle Award Winners - Full List of Winners!
  • Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld.com's 16th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!
  • Drew Gehling, Sierra Boggess, Adam Chanler-Berat, Matt Doyle & More Lead Lab for Broadway-Bound THE SECRET GARDEN
  • Breaking: THE COLOR PURPLE Replaces UNMASKED as Season Opener at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Noma Dumezweni, Harry Hadden-Paton, and More to Receive Theatre World Awards

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 