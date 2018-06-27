BWW's On This Day - June 27, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Songs for a New World
Singin' In the Rain
The Sound Inside
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Knights of the Rose
Black Sparta
The King and I
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Alice By Heart
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
A Monster Calls
The House That Will Not Stand
As You Like It
Gone Missing
King Lear
This Ain't No Disco
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Turn of the Screw
Songs for a New World
The Moderate Soprano
Sea Wall
Daisy Pulls it Off
Escape to Margaritaville
Half Time
Dan Cody's Yacht
Dance Nation
Lonesome Blues
Singin' In the Rain
The Royal Family of Broadway
Alice By Heart
Lonely Planet
Camelot
The Sound Inside
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Carmen Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18
CLOSING SOON:
Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 0)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/1/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/3/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18
Friday June 29, 2018:
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
Saturday June 30, 2018:
McDonald, Rivera, Menzel, and More Set For Next Concert For America
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Aidan Turner Leads THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE in the West End
COMING UP: