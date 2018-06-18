BWW's On This Day - June 18, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Daisy Pulls it Off
Kiss Me, Kate
Girls & Boys
Sea Wall
The Tempest
Skintight
The Turn of the Screw
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Show Boat
The Cake
Log Cabin
Cyprus Avenue
Promises, Promises
Carmen Jones
The Will Rogers Follies
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
The Beast in the Jungle
Three Tall Women
Othello
Woman and Scarecrow
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Promises, Promises
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Jagged Little Pill
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 0)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/21/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
CLOSING SOON:
Anna Morris - Bitchelors
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/18/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
Thursday June 21, 2018:
Phylicia Rashad Helms Jen Silverman's THE ROOMMATE at Steppenwolf
Friday June 22, 2018:
Beth Leavel Joins DUETS With The Write Teachers(s) Volume 6
Friday June 22, 2018:
Lippa's UNBREAKABLE to Make World Premiere in San Francisco
Monday June 25, 2018:
Laura Benanti Will Host the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards
Monday June 25, 2018:
'Indoor Boys' Starring Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse Will Return For Season Two
Monday June 25, 2018:
10th Annual JIMMY AWARDS
Monday June 25, 2018:
John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES
Monday June 25, 2018:
The Legendary Chita Rivera to Play 92Y This June!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Daisy Pulls it Off
Kiss Me, Kate
Girls & Boys
Sea Wall
The Tempest
Skintight
The Turn of the Screw
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Show Boat
The Cake
Log Cabin
Cyprus Avenue
Promises, Promises
Carmen Jones
The Will Rogers Follies
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
The Beast in the Jungle
Three Tall Women
Othello
Woman and Scarecrow
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Promises, Promises
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Jagged Little Pill
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
COMING UP: