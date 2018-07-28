BWW's On This Day - July 28, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Broken Wings
Carmen La Cubana
Little Shop of Horrors
Cyrano
Meet Me In St. Louis
West Side Story
Be More Chill
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Passion
Pretty Woman
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Well-Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
Tartuffe
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Tempest
Little Orphan Danny
The Humans
Annie
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
Cyprus Avenue
The Waves
Teenage Dick
Gypsy
Broken Wings
Heathers: The Musical
Two for the Seesaw
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
opening 8/4/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
CLOSING SOON:
Red
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(London - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 7/29/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 7/29/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/2/18
(West End - 0)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18
Sunday July 29, 2018:
Met Opera's COSI FAN TUTTI Starring Kelli O'Hara Will Be Broadcast on PBS
Monday July 30, 2018:
Lopez, Tartaglia, and More to Reunite for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert
Tuesday July 31, 2018:
Cast Members Boyd, Morgan & Taylor Return to SWEENEY for Final Weeks
Friday August 3, 2018:
CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage Finds Full Cast; Blake Jenner & More
Saturday August 4, 2018:
Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Broken Wings
Carmen La Cubana
Little Shop of Horrors
Cyrano
Meet Me In St. Louis
West Side Story
Be More Chill
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Passion
Pretty Woman
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Well-Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
The Damned
As You Like It
A Doll's House, Part 2
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
Tartuffe
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Tempest
Little Orphan Danny
The Humans
Annie
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
Cyprus Avenue
The Waves
Teenage Dick
Gypsy
Broken Wings
Heathers: The Musical
Two for the Seesaw
COMING UP: