BWW's On This Day - July 25, 2018

Jul. 25, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

My Life on a Diet
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/25/18

Little Orphan Danny
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/25/18

Head Over Heels
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18

Mike Birbiglia: The New One
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/26/18

Gypsy
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/27/18

Annie
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 7/27/18

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/31/18

Broken Wings
(West End - 0)
opening 8/1/18

Carmen La Cubana
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/1/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/3/18

Cyrano
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/3/18

Meet Me In St. Louis
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
opening 8/4/18

West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/8/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18

Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18

Passion
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/14/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Annie
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/25/18

Red
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Damned
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Tartuffe
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Tempest
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

Little Orphan Danny
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/28/18

The Humans
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 7/29/18

Annie
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Cyprus Avenue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

The Waves
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/29/18

Teenage Dick
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 7/29/18

Gypsy
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/2/18

Broken Wings
(West End - 0)
closing 8/4/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/4/18

COMING UP:

Thursday July 26, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Thursday July 26, 2018:
Lenk, Stachel, Kennedy & More Will Perform in Bryant Park This Week
Friday July 27, 2018:
George Salazar And Joe Iconis Album TWO-PLAYER GAME to Drop 7/27
Sunday July 29, 2018:
Met Opera's COSI FAN TUTTI Starring Kelli O'Hara Will Be Broadcast on PBS
Monday July 30, 2018:
Lopez, Tartaglia, and More to Reunite for AVENUE Q 15th Anniversary Concert
Tuesday July 31, 2018:
Cast Members Boyd, Morgan & Taylor Return to SWEENEY for Final Weeks


