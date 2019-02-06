BWW's On This Day - February 6, 2019

Feb. 6, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 6 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/6/19

The Music Man
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
opening 2/6/19

Falsettos
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 2/8/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/9/19

The Light
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19

Daddy
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/12/19

Sea Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19

A Life
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/14/19

Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/17/19

Come From Away
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Merrily We Roll Along
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

Follies
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Only Fools and Horses
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/8/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Nine Night
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/9/19

Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

The Music Man
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/11/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/15/19

True West
(West End - 0)
closing 2/16/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/16/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

COMING UP:

Sunday February 10, 2019:
HAMILTON, BE MORE CHILL Cast Members Will Celebrate Rodgers Theater
Monday February 11, 2019:
Benanti and More Will Sing at Immigrant Families Benefit
Monday February 11, 2019:
Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Will Get NYC Reading
Monday February 11, 2019:
Williamstown Theatre Fest Gala to Ft. an Evening with Audra McDonald



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HAIR LIVE! Pulled From NBC Schedule
  • ANASTASIA To Play Final Broadway Performance March 31
  • Adrienne Warren Will Lead TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL on Broadway This Fall
  • Chicago's Paramount Season to Include World Premiere New Musical THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS
  • Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Will Reunite for Concert Version of LES MISERABLES
  • THE BAND'S VISIT Will Close on Broadway this April

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE