BWW's On This Day - February 25, 2019

Feb. 25, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19

Alice By Heart
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

Admissions
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

The Twilight Zone
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19

The Cake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

A Hundred Words for Snow
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

Dear Evan Hansen
(Toronto - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

Waitress
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Fleabag
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Chick Flick the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Still at Risk
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19

Emilia
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/8/19

Juno and the Paycock
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/9/19

If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/10/19

Be More Chill
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/10/19

The Mother
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/11/19

Ain't No Mo'
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/12/19

 CLOSING SOON:
The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

A Man for All Seasons
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/16/19

Agnes Colander
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/16/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/16/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/17/19

Boesman and Lena
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/17/19

COMING UP:

Tuesday February 26, 2019:
Mariand Torres, Erin Mackey, and More Join the WICKED National Tour
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
McIntyre Will Open Pop-Up Photo Booth For Kids' Night on Broadway
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway
Friday March 1, 2019:
RENT LIVE Cast Recording To Drop This March!

Related Articles

Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Special Guest Amy Ryan

Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Special Guest Amy Ryan

Broadway on TV: Tina Fey & More for Week of February 25, 2019

Broadway on TV: Tina Fey & More for Week of February 25, 2019

VIDEO: Midler Performs From MARY POPPINS RETURNS on Oscars

VIDEO: Midler Performs From MARY POPPINS RETURNS on Oscars

VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Recreates Real Housewives Moment

VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Recreates Real Housewives Moment

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Hamill and More Lead Primary Stages' LITTLE WOMEN
  • Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix, Abby Mueller, Elena Shaddow, Conor Ryan and More Head to Birdland for HARMONY ON BROADWAY
  • Breaking: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, Will Open at the Broadhurst Theatre This May
  • Photo Flash: First Look at The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE
  • Photo Flash: The Cast of BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Black History Month With BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL Project
  • VIDEO: Follow Amber Gray, Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada and More Way Down to HADESTOWN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE