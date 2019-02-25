BWW's On This Day - February 25, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Alice By Heart
The Passengers
Superhero
Admissions
The Twilight Zone
The Cake
A Hundred Words for Snow
Dear Evan Hansen
Waitress
Fleabag
Chick Flick the Musical
Still at Risk
Emilia
Juno and the Paycock
If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Be More Chill
The Mother
Ain't No Mo'
Caroline, or Change
Black is the Color of My Voice
Freestyle Love Supreme
My Very Own British Invasion
Lolita, My Love
A Man for All Seasons
Fiddler on the Roof
Choir Boy
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Hurricane Diane
Spaceman
Mies Julie
The Dance of Death
The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
Agnes Colander
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
True West
Boesman and Lena
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/5/19
(Toronto - 2019)
opening 3/5/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/7/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/7/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/8/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/9/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/10/19
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/11/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/12/19
CLOSING SOON:
The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/16/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/16/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/16/19
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/17/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/17/19
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
Mariand Torres, Erin Mackey, and More Join the WICKED National Tour
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
McIntyre Will Open Pop-Up Photo Booth For Kids' Night on Broadway
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway
Friday March 1, 2019:
RENT LIVE Cast Recording To Drop This March!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Alice By Heart
The Passengers
Superhero
Admissions
The Twilight Zone
The Cake
A Hundred Words for Snow
Dear Evan Hansen
Waitress
Fleabag
Chick Flick the Musical
Still at Risk
Emilia
Juno and the Paycock
If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Be More Chill
The Mother
Ain't No Mo'
Caroline, or Change
Black is the Color of My Voice
Freestyle Love Supreme
My Very Own British Invasion
Lolita, My Love
A Man for All Seasons
Fiddler on the Roof
Choir Boy
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Hurricane Diane
Spaceman
Mies Julie
The Dance of Death
The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
Agnes Colander
Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
True West
Boesman and Lena
COMING UP: