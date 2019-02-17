BWW's On This Day - February 17, 2019

Feb. 17, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/17/19

Come From Away
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Merrily We Roll Along
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

Follies
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Only Fools and Horses
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

Tartuffe
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

We Are The Tigers
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Equus
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19

Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19

Alice By Heart
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19

Admissions
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

The Twilight Zone
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19

The Cake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 3/5/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

Ever After
(Regional (US) - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/17/19

The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

Pinter at the Pinter
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19

The Wider Earth
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19

The Mortality Machine
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

A Man for All Seasons
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

COMING UP:

Tuesday February 19, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

BWW Review: Lerner and Loewe's THE DAY BEFORE SPRING

William Berloni Will Judge the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show

Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Bway

Oh We Just Can't Wait! Everything We Know About THE LION KING

