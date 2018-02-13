BWW's On This Day - February 13, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Burn
Chess
Some Old Black Man
West Side Story
Pygmalion
Relevance
Kings
Terminus
Jerry Springer: The Opera
Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
An Ordinary Muslim
Harold and Maude
Time No Line
The Amateurs
Allegiance
Amy and the Orphans
Fanny & Alexander
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Chekhov Dreams
The Outsider
Chess
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Bar Mitzvah Boy
Pygmalion
America is Hard to See
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
Cardinal
Latin History For Morons
Miles for Mary
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
[PORTO]
The Burn
Eugenius!
Small Mouth Sounds
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Come From Away
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18
CLOSING SOON:
West Side Story
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18
COMING UP: