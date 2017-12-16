BWW's On This Day - December 16, 2017

Dec. 16, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Farinelli and the King
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

A Regular Little Houdini
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17

Slava's Snowshow
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/18/17

A Woman of No Importance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/18/17

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17

Hamilton
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17

Rear Window
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Can-Can
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Finding Neverland
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Sousatzka
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Clue
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Les Miserables
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Mr. Holland's Opus
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

The Secret Theatre
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18

Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17

Nativity! The Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Winter's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Home Place
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Mad Ones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Harry Clarke
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Chasing Mem'ries
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/17/17

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17

A Woman of No Importance
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/19/17

Bedlam's Peter Pan
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Downtown Race Riot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

Diaspora
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17

COMING UP:

Sunday December 17, 2017:
ABC Presents Rodgers & Hammerstein Classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Sunday December 17, 2017:
Charity Section
Sunday December 17, 2017:
FOX Presents Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE Tonight
Sunday December 17, 2017:
Mark Rylance-Led FARINELLI AND THE KING Opens on Broadway
Sunday December 17, 2017:
Vanessa Williams Joins Rob Mathes for Holiday Concert at Schimmel Center
Monday December 18, 2017:
A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Cast Recording Out Today
Monday December 18, 2017:
Cariani, Danieley, Fontana, Kudisch, Murney, Pinkham & More Battle Windmills in MAN OF LA MANCHA
Monday December 18, 2017:
McDonald, O'Hara, Lewis and More Pay Tribute to Barbara Cook
Monday December 18, 2017:
METEOR SHOWER's Amy Schumer Stops By This Week's THEATER TALK
Monday December 18, 2017:
Michael Feinstein Returns to 54 Below with New Holiday Show
Monday December 18, 2017:
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Honors Jerry Zaks
Monday December 18, 2017:
New Episodes of Kelli O'Hara Web Series THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Released Today
Monday December 18, 2017:
NYT Folksbiene Honors Jerry Zaks at 'Broadway: A Jewish American Legacy' Gala
Monday December 18, 2017:
The Skivvies Bring Stripped-Down Holiday Fun to Laguna Playhouse
Tuesday December 19, 2017:
Josh Groban Headlines A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Tonight on CBS
Wednesday December 20, 2017:
Bridgewater Steps in for Reeves at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Wednesday December 20, 2017:
Donate & Get Free Tickets with 3rd Annual OFF-BROADWAY TOY DRIVE
Thursday December 21, 2017:
Argota, Costello, Ryan & More Star in 'PETER PAN' Panto in San Diego
Thursday December 21, 2017:
John Lithgow Brings the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway
Thursday December 21, 2017:
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Begins Off-Broadway
Saturday December 23, 2017:
DAVID ARKENSTONE BRINGS MAGICAL WINTER FANTASY To SCHERR FORUM DEC 23rd

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Second National Tour of HAMILTON Finds Its 'Hamilton' and 'Burr'
  • PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Casts Full Rom-Com Company for Chicago, Broadway
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, James Corden Bring 'Crosswalk the Musical' to Broadway!
  • Breaking: Kristin Chenoweth Will Star in Musical Adaptation of DEATH BECOMES HER
  • John Tartaglia, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, and More Sign On as Muny Season 100 Creatives
  • Roundabout's Entire Theatrical Workforce Development Program Cohort Lands Jobs

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com