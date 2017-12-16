BWW's On This Day - December 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
A Regular Little Houdini
Slava's Snowshow
A Woman of No Importance
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Hamilton
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Rear Window
Can-Can
Finding Neverland
Sousatzka
Clue
Les Miserables
Mr. Holland's Opus
The Secret Theatre
Disco Pigs
Strangers in Between
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Nativity! The Musical
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Winter's Tale
The Home Place
The Mad Ones
Harry Clarke
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
An Enchanted Evening: A Night With Oscar Hammerstein II
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
Chasing Mem'ries
Frankenstein: A New Musical
A Woman of No Importance
Lili Marlene
Bedlam's Peter Pan
An Act of God
Downtown Race Riot
Diaspora
The Last Match
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Farinelli and the King
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/8/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
CLOSING SOON:
Faulty Towers the Dining Experience
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/24/17
COMING UP: