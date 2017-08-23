BWW's On This Day - August 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Dear Jane
Marvin's Room
Napoli, Brooklyn
Pipeline
Endangered!
Seeing You
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Hamlet
Company
Gangsta Granny
Come Light My Cigarette
Baghdaddy
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
In and Of Itself
Adventures in Wonderland
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Legendary Career of Hal Prince Hits the Great White Way in PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Lesli Margherita to 'Rule Her Kingdom' This Summer in 54 Below Return
Friday August 25, 2017:
Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell Lead KISS ME, KATE Concerts in The Hamptons
Monday August 28, 2017:
Jessie Mueller & More Head to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA
Monday August 28, 2017:
Stars of 'ISLAND', HAMILTON & WAITRESS Sing Lyons & Pakchar at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Reunites for Concert, Album Signing
Monday August 28, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Hosts Concert, CD Signing
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Dear Jane
Marvin's Room
Napoli, Brooklyn
Pipeline
Endangered!
Seeing You
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Hamlet
Company
Gangsta Granny
Come Light My Cigarette
Baghdaddy
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
In and Of Itself
Adventures in Wonderland
COMING UP: