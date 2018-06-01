BWW TV: Katharine McPhee Shows STARS IN THE ALLEY What Baking Can Do!

As the Tonys approach its time to celebrate this season on Broadway with Stars in the Alley. One star among many was Katharine McPhee of Waitress who showed the audience just how sweet she can be. Watch her performance below!

Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

Katharine McPhee is currently making her Broadway debut in Waitress. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman(Hairspray). She is currently starring in the hit CBS dramatic series "Scorpion." Katharine has long dreamed of appearing on Broadway, and wishes to thank her friends, family and especially her fellow Waitress cast members for this life changing opportunity.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

