West End Theatres Will Dim Lights Tonight in Memory Of Stephen Sondheim

Following the sad news of the passing of legendary theatre composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, West End theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm this evening (Monday 29 November), in his memory.

Julian Bird Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:

"The theatre world is a smaller place after the passing of Stephen Sondheim. His legacy of extraordinary shows and songs will live on for many generations to come - but now, we pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to our theatres and celebrate his talent."

Stephen Sondheim has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer, including a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2010 the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed in his honor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

He most recently appeared (in the audience) at Company's first preview back on Broadway on November 15, 2021, as well as on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Company opens on December 9, 2021. His music will next be heard on the big screen in West Side Story, which opens on December 10, 2021.

