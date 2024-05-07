Video: HAMILTON Singapore Cast Take Their First Bows and More!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global hit “Hamilton,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Lin Manuel-Miranda, marks the last stop of its first international tour at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Featuring a formidable cast picked from various “Hamilton” productions worldwide, it runs until June 9, 2024, with the best seats still available on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees.

Its cast includes Jason Arrow (Alexander Hamilton), DeAundre’ Woods (Aaron Burr), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Akina Edmonds (Angelica Schuyler), Darnell Abraham (George Washington), David Park (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Shaka Bagadu Cook (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Jacob Guzman (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Elandrah Eramiha (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Brent Hill (King George).

Michael Cassel, the international tour’s producer, said: “Good things come to those who wait, and I know ‘Hamilton’ Singapore fans have been waiting patiently for this moment to arrive.

“The Singapore audiences responded with such warmth, enthusiasm, and generosity. We couldn’t be more thrilled and ecstatic to bring the revolution to Singapore for the first time.”

Featuring a unique score that fuses rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first U.S. treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biographical account of Hamilton, the musical features music, lyrics, and a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

“The excitement around ‘Hamilton’s’ premiere in Singapore has been tremendous. People here have been excitedly awaiting the opportunity to see this amazing production, and this is our promised commitment to deliver world-class entertainment. We’re honored to be part of making this long-awaited dream a reality,” said Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia, the show’s presenter in Singapore.

Such inexplicable excitement has been captured in the video, taken at the recent “Hamilfans” event held at the theatre lobby, where the show’s principal casts and local fans had a meet-and-greet.

