Photo Flash: SNOW WHITE Panto Stars Visit Birmingham Children's Hospital

This week, stars of Birmingham Hippodrome's spectacular pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, took time out from their final week of performances to visit children and their families at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Throughout the run Birmingham Hippodrome has been holding bucket collections after performances to raise vital funds for both Birmingham Children's Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Miranda Williams, Public Fundraising Manager for Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, said; "We were so excited to welcome the stars of Birmingham Hippodrome's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime to our hospital. We always say our sick children are kids first, and patients second, and this is exactly the type of distraction they need from their surroundings, to help them forget just why they're in hospital or take their mind off their treatment. The kids and staff on our wards absolutely loved having them."

Laura Smith, Director of External Relations at Birmingham Hippodrome, added; "Our annual visit to meet the children at Birmingham Children's Hospital is always very special, and a highlight of the run that the cast and wider team always look forward to. Thanks again to our fantastic audiences for all of their generous donations over the run of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to this fantastic cause."

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen's Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin and Jac Yarrow as The Prince.

Birmingham Children's Hospital is a leading UK specialist paediatric centre, offering expert care to over 90,000 children and young people from across the country every year. Delivering some of the most advanced treatments, complex surgical procedures and cutting edge research and development, the hospital treats one in five children from Birmingham and one in eight from the wider West Midlands.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 2 February 2020. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

Every patient and family at Birmingham Children's Hospital will have been touched by the hospital's charity in some way. As a result it continually strives to do more for the sick kids in its care, whether that's a newly refurbished playroom or ward, a state-of-the-art piece of equipment or even a toy at Christmas. For more information on Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, please visit www.bch.org.uk.





