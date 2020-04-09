CURTAINS Announces Live Stream With Profits Going To Fund For Freelancers

The UK producers of Kander and Ebb's Tony Award winning musical CURTAINS are delighted to announce a live stream on Tuesday 14 April at 7.15pm with all profits going to Funds For Freelancers.

In response to the current situation Paul Taylor-Mills (Artistic Director of The Turbine Theatre), Helen Clarkson, Sasha Regan and Sita McIntosh have created a crowd funding campaign through The Turbine Theatre to help those in the theatre industry on zero-hour contracts. The producers of CURTAINS are working alongside them to help raise monies with a live online stream of their critically acclaimed production.

Paul Taylor-Mills said today, 'A few weeks ago I woke up and like many, felt so helpless as I heard stories of those within the theatre community struggle. I threw caution to the wind and set up a fund with a primary ambition to get funds to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. So far, we have allocated over £50,000 to those who are in need. Thanks to DLAP Entertainment you can now watch their production of Curtains and know that all of the profits will be going to the Funds For Freelancers cause. I'm so grateful to them for doing this and that I'll get to see this show! I'm always overwhelmed by the resilience of the theatre community and truly humbled that the streaming of this show will help so many people at a time that they need it most.'

The UK tour of CURTAINS opened in Bromley on 4 October and visited cities across the UK before a limited run in London's West End at Wyndham's Theatre over Christmas.

The producers of the musical said today, 'We are very proud of our show, the cast, crew and everybody involved in the production and we are delighted to be able to share it with audiences who were unable to see it, particularly ticket holders in Leicester, High Wycombe, Wolverhampton and Southampton. We hope this filmed performance can help raise monies for Paul's brilliant initiative and help those that are in urgent need whilst providing entertainment to families across the globe at these unprecedented times.'

From 7.15pm the producers will stream inspiring video messages and they are calling for all theatre fans to get involved. If you would like your video message to be included, please film a message saying why you love theatre and what first gave you the theatre bug and send your submissions to submissions@curtainsmusical.com using the hashtag #SHOWPEOPLE.

The online stream will start at 7.30pm and costs £7.50, all profits will go to Fund For Freelancers. For tickets and more information please go to www.Curtainslive.com.

The cast includes Jason Manford in the leading role of Lieutenant 'Frank Cioffi', 'Carley Stenson' as Georgia Hendriks, Ore Oduba as 'Aaron Fox', Rebecca Lock as 'Carmen Bernstein', Samuel Holmes as 'Christopher Belling', Leah West as 'Niki Harris', Alan Burkitt as 'Bobby Pepper', Emma Caffrey as 'Bambi Bernet', Adam Rhys-Charles as 'Daryl Grady', Martin Callaghan as 'Oscar Shapiro', Minal Peaal as 'Johnny Harmon' and Mark Sangster as 'Sidney Bernstein'. Along with, J.R. Ballantyne, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

Music is by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb ("Cabaret" and "Chicago"), book by Rupert Holmes, original book and concept by Peter Stone with additional lyrics by John Kander and Rupert Holmes.

The production is directed by Paul Foster ("Kiss Me Kate" and "Annie Get Your Gun" for Sheffield Crucible), choreographer is Alistair David ("Ghost" West End and UK tour and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "The Sound of Music" both for Regent's Park Open Air), Musical Supervisor & Arrangements are by Sarah Travis (Curve Associate Artist, "Sweeney Todd", "Sister Act"), Set Design by David Woodhead, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design is by Tom Marshall and Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG.

The producing team is made up of Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment, Sally Horchow and Roger Horchow





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You