Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS at Baxter Studio - Baxter Theatre Centre

THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS is performed by Cara Roberts, conceptualised, written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, with Set Construction by Bryan Hiles.

This bittersweet adventurous and magical excursion into the rehabilitation of broken and discarded objects will have you immediately enthralled from the opening sounds of children teasing and taunting right through to the end.

The cleverly designed set adds to the magic of the performance, enhancing each scene and drawing viewers further into the story.

In a time when the need for compassion, empathy, and understanding is greater than ever, THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS serves as a timely and uplifting reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love and imagination. It is a truly magical experience that leaves a lasting impression on all who are fortunate enough to witness it.

Cara Roberts delivers a stellar performance, bringing depth and authenticity to her character.

The show is impressive, powerful and splendid indeed. At the end one has to very clearly fight back tears as you get caught up in this web of emotions. It took me a moment to realise that the show had ended and that it was time to leave.

For anyone seeking an unforgettable theatrical experience that inspires, uplifts and resonates on a deeply personal level, THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS is an absolute must-see. It's a testament to the transformative power of storytelling and a reminder of the magic that lies within us all.

