Selah Theatre Project to Present THE FALL OF HEAVEN

Selah Theatre Project will present THE FALL OF HEAVEN, written by Walter Mosley and directed by Gary Hines.

In the blink of an eye, Tempest is struck by the bullet of a police gun and finds himself at the pearly gates facing St. Peter and his judgment. Refusing to accept his eternal condition, he's stripped of his identity and given a new body and a chance to change his fate. Alive, Tempest was no angel, but he was far from evil. The Accounting Angel, Joshua, is out to prove the scales tip toward the latter. Adapted from his book, Tempest Tales, and inspired by Langston Hughes' colorful character, Jesse B. Semple, Walter Mosley takes us on a hip trip-an ethereal excursion into the metaphysical conundrum between right and wrong, good and evil. Which will you choose?

THE FALL OF HEAVEN stars Eric Lee Santiful (Fences, Barefoot in the Park, Twelve Angry Jurors) as Tempest Landry and Prince Do'zia-Earley (Fences, 26 Pebbles) as Joshua the Angel. This production also features: Will Speakman as Basil Bob (Laramie Project, To Wake the Dead, Doubt), Jacole Freeman as Branwyn Weeks, Joanne Thompson (Fences, Night Mother, Steel Magnolias) as Alfreda/Darlene, and Kurt Hoffman as St. Peter.

"Our narrow human perceptions and interpretations of the spiritual realm fascinates me. I ask myself constantly, where we might be wrong?", says director, Gary Hines. "This show is the highlight of our season as it empowers the Black voice and showcases the Black experience", says artistic director, LaTasha Do'zia, "However, the question of faith, purpose and what motivates us as humans is relevant to all walks of life".

THE FALL OF HEAVEN has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, April 1 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 10. *Special dinner performance for the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund on Saturday, April 9th at Skyline Ranch Resort.

Seating is limited. Audience members have the option to wear masks during the performance.

For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/fallofheaven or call 540-686-5185.