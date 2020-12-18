Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Washington, DC!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dr. LaMar Bagley 27%

Tristen Geren - Sunshine Projects 20%

Mary Lechter 11%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Wade Laboissonniere - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 42%

Robert Perdziola - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 18%

Patricia E. Doherty - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 16%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 31%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 21%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 16%



Best Ensemble (Equity)

HAMILTON - Kennedy Center - 2020 22%

NEWSIES - Arena Stage - 2019 20%

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 16%



Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

DON JUAN - Quarantine Players - 2020 18%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre - 2019 18%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 14%



Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Rui Rita - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 37%

Chris Lee - ASSASSINS - Signature Theatre - 2019 24%

Rui Rita - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 20%



Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 22%

Ken and Patti Crowley - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 16%

Kevin Douglas Smith - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Prince William Little Theatre - 2015 13%



Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Frank DiSalvo and Steven Carpenter - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY JOE LANDRY - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 41%

Andre J. Pluess - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 36%

Frank Di Salvo - DANTE'S INFERNO ADAPTED BY BILL LARGESS - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 23%



Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dan Martin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 34%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 20%

Jon Roberts - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 13%



Best Theatre Staff

THEARC Theatre 26%

Imagination Stage 11%

Arena Stage 9%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE 26%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 22%

Ovations Theatre 18%



Costume Design of the Decade

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 49%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 33%

Kathy Dunlap - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

LaMar Bagley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 23%

Rob Tessier - LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 22%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 19%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Raymond Caldwell - THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 22%

Sharon Veselic - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 15%

Melissa York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Prince William Little Theatre - 2017 14%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Kennedy Center 22%

Ovations Theatre 17%

Imagination Stage 10%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - LES MISARABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 43%

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 25%

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 19%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 25%

Kevin McAllister - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 21%

Tracy Lynn Olivera - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 10%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Daraiyah Irving - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 26%

Raina Weinberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 20%

Jack Rosenberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre - 2018 32%

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre - 2016 26%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Adventure Theatre - 2017 17%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED FALCON THEATRE/iCANatTHEARC - 2019 26%

LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 23%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 20%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company - 2020 36%

IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY JOE LANDRY - Washington Stage Guild - 2016 21%

OSLO - Round House Theatre - 2019 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Monumental Theatre Company - 2017 16%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 14%

THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 9%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Milagros Ponce de Leon - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 35%

Paul Tate dePoo III - TITANIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 34%

James Prather - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 12%



Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity

Joyce Milford - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE - 2019 25%

Pat Haggerty - PETER PAN - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2015 21%

James Redmond - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 16%



Sound Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 40%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 34%

Mike Winch - THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 12%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Kennedy Center 36%

Imagination Stage 26%

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 17%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Quarantine Players 21%

Young Playwrights Theatre 17%

Prince William Little Theatre 12%

