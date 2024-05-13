Review: MAGGIE & ME, Tron Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ten years after his award-winning memoir, Damian Barr revisits his past onstage with the National Theatre of Scotland in Maggie & Me. This brave piece recounts growing up gay in the straight world of Margaret Thatcher's working class Britain... among the Ravenscraig steelworks of Motherwell. Barr explores touching and timeless themes, but suffers slightly from a long-winded exposition.

First and foremost: don't expect a direct retelling of the book. Described as an 'update' of his story, the play explores Barr's thirty-something self (Gary Lamont) in 2008 Brighton, battling a severe case of writer's block after an approved memoir deal. Opening the door to his past forces him to relive it, guided by the unconventional fairy godmother-esque figure of Margaret Thatcher (Beth Marshall). It's giving 'The Ghost of Christmas Past' from A Christmas Carol.

Rather than pursuing naturalistic replication (supremely challenging with memory) set designer Kenneth MacLeod embraces dreamlike magical realism. Shelves of higgledy-piggledy artifacts symbolise Barr's disordered brain, soon transitioning into an impressive, surreal portrayal of 1980s Scotland. Multiple TV screens are embedded everywhere, presenting a masterclass on intertwining multimedia and theatre. Constant live video projections emphasise the ongoing influence of popular media in defining Barr's self-worth.

Many cast members play multiple characters. Gary Lamont is an excellent DB, complimented strongly by his younger counterpart Sam Angell. Characters of the past are portrayed as caricature-like, a clever reminder that we are seeing this through the lens of a young boy. Beth Marshall is an amusing, strong-willed Thatcher - despite widespread contempt for her, young Barr views her as a glam icon. He not only admires Maggie's fashion, but her achievements as someone from a working class background and a woman among men.

The play is nostalgic, funny and heart-warming with tear-jerking poignant moments as Damian battles his abuse and desperately seeks friendship, love and security. Watching 2008 Barr conceive the book is interesting but overplayed. The second act is better than the first because it focuses more on younger Damian. Older Damian parts at the start could be edited down, and replaced with plot points from the book that are omitted in this production.

With Scottish LGBTQ+ hate crimes at an all-time high, it's crucial that queer stories like Barr's remain in the limelight. A highly recommended show deserving of its standing ovation.

Maggie & Me is touring nationally. It will be at Perth Theatre from the 17 - 18 May, Lanternhouse Cumbernauld 23 - 25 May, Dundee Rep Theatre 30 May - 1 June, Royal and Derngate Northampton 6 - 8 June, and the Traverse Theatre Edinburgh 12 - 15 June.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

