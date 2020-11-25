Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Lost Nation Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT 75%

Lyric Theatre Company 25%

Charlie McMeekin, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT 0

Best Ensemble

CABARET - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 27%

JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 20%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2020 20%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 100%

Chandler Center for the Arts Annual Summer Youth Musical 0

Northern Stage 0

Costume Design of the Decade

Charis Churchill - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 78%

David Withrow - EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 11%

Nancy Smith - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Leon Evans - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 33%

Alexa Kartshoke - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 27%

Hannah Roberts Brown - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 20%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tim Tavcar - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 36%

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 21%

Kathleen Keenan - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theatrer, Montpelier, VT - 2016 21%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Kathleen Keenan - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 36%

Kathleen Keenan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 36%

Kim Allen Bent - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

James McNamara - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 56%

Mark Evancho - INTO THE WOODS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 22%

Charlotte Seelig - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 44%

Kim Allen Bent - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 31%

Rick Foster - KATE: THE UNEXAMINED LIFE OF Katharine Hepburn - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 28%

Maura O'Brien - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 22%

Jennifer Warwick - GYPSY - Stowe Theatre Guild - 2018 17%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 44%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 19%

HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 19%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DAVID BUDBILL'S JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 42%

METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater - 2011 17%

EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Clay Coyle - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 43%

Donna Stafford - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 43%

Ellen E Jones - TWELFTH NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2018 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Casey Covey - MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2013 30%

Frank DiSalvo - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 30%

AJ Bierschwal/Tim Tavcar - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 86%

Weston Playhouse 10%

Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont 5%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater - 2016 50%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 31%

Meredith Watson - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2014 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Ann Fitch, Lost Nation Theater 38%

Linda Henzel, Lost Nation Theater 38%

Mitch Osiecki, Lost Nation Theater 25%

