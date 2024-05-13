Photos: First Look At A SONG OF SONGS London Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of the London premiere of A Song of Songs, the award winning and critically acclaimed musical theatre experience opening Tuesday 14 May 2024.

In a new adaptation, the cast of twelve performers and musicians bring this epic, poetical musical theatre to vibrant life, led by the prolific Arab-Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, making her UK stage debut.

Ofra Daniel is joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Pacific Overtures - Menier, Death Note - Palladium, Heathers The Musical - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Matthew Woodyatt (The Fair Maid of the West - RSC, One Man Two Guvnors - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Laurel Dougall (Singin' in the Rain - Adelphi); Rebecca Giacopazzi (Mamma Mia!, A Chorus Line); graduate Ashleigh Schuman (young Sally in Follies - TRCSofS&D); Shira Kravitz (The Band's Visit - Donmar). Alongside, there will be five on stage musicians led by Musical Supervisor on keys Thomas F. Arnold alongside world-renowned Ramon Ruiz (Gypsy Kings) on lead flamenco guitar; percussionist Antonio Romero (The Band's Visit - Donmar); upright bass Ashley Blasse, clarinet Daniel Gouly and klezmer violin Amy Price.

Winner of The San Francisco Critics Award for best new production, A Song of Songs fuses a world music score from Middle Eastern harmonics, the sounds of modern European Flamenco and Klezmer bringing a unique musicality - the timeless story of awakening passion and love-induced madness.

A Song of Songs tells the evocative story of a young wife, Tirzah (Daniel), in a loveless marriage (The Husband - Woodyatt). Tirzah discovers she has an unseen admirer (The Lover - Valdes) and enters into a mysterious and fervent love affair; finding herself in what is a seductive, sensuous, soul-searing journey of sexual and climatic personal empowerment.... or is it love sick madness?

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography



The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

The Cast of A SONG OF SONGS

Comments