Photos: First Look At A SONG OF SONGS London Premiere

The cast is led by the prolific Arab-Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, making her UK stage debut.

By: May. 13, 2024
See first look photos of the London premiere of A Song of Songs, the award winning and critically acclaimed musical theatre experience opening Tuesday 14 May 2024.

In a new adaptation, the cast of twelve performers and musicians bring this epic, poetical musical theatre to vibrant life, led by the prolific Arab-Israeli actress, writer and composer Ofra Daniel, making her UK stage debut.

Ofra Daniel is joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Pacific Overtures - Menier, Death Note - Palladium, Heathers The Musical - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Matthew Woodyatt (The Fair Maid of the West - RSC, One Man Two Guvnors - Theatre Royal Haymarket); Laurel Dougall (Singin' in the Rain - Adelphi); Rebecca Giacopazzi (Mamma Mia!, A Chorus Line); graduate Ashleigh Schuman (young Sally in Follies - TRCSofS&D); Shira Kravitz (The Band's Visit - Donmar). Alongside, there will be five on stage musicians led by Musical Supervisor on keys Thomas F. Arnold alongside world-renowned Ramon Ruiz (Gypsy Kings) on lead flamenco guitar; percussionist Antonio Romero (The Band's Visit - Donmar); upright bass Ashley Blasse, clarinet Daniel Gouly and klezmer violin Amy Price.

Winner of The San Francisco Critics Award for best new production, A Song of Songs fuses a world music score from Middle Eastern harmonics, the sounds of modern European Flamenco and Klezmer bringing a unique musicality - the timeless story of awakening passion and love-induced madness.

A Song of Songs tells the evocative story of a young wife, Tirzah (Daniel), in a loveless marriage (The Husband - Woodyatt). Tirzah discovers she has an unseen admirer (The Lover - Valdes) and enters into a mysterious and fervent love affair; finding herself in what is a seductive, sensuous, soul-searing journey of sexual and climatic personal empowerment.... or is it love sick madness?

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

