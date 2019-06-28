Clout Festival 2019 Announces Programme

Barking's very own pre-Edinburgh, fringe theatre festival Clout! is back by popular demand from Thursday 4 - Sunday 14 July 2019. Clout! is a performance festival in East London which gives opportunities to artists and theatre companies to present new and existing work and showcase work in development. This is the second year of the festival and the 2019 programme will be bigger and better with theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, burlesque, music and family shows. Studio 3 Arts will be hosting the performances across two sites - Galleon Community Centre and their new venue at Unit 46, Vicarage Field Shopping Centre.

'We want to celebrate Barking and Dagenham's exciting and emerging creative talent and welcome artists and companies to our venues. We received applications from outstanding companies covering many artforms. It was such a treat to curate this line-up and I look forward to hosting their shows and welcoming our local and new audiences to our great spaces' Liza Vallance - Artistic Director of Studio3Arts

The 10 day programme includes:

TWISTED LANES

produced by Poetic Impact, created by Patrick Phipps and performed by Dauda Ladejobi and Vivienne Isebor.

A new short play based on the novel by Patrick Phipps that interconnects a quartet of tales. A snapshot into the lives of four individuals featuring Dauda Ladejobi from Spoken, Not Stirred (Broadway Barking).

Thursday 4 July, from 7.30pm at Broadway Barking, Barking IG11 7LS £5

REALITY SUCKS

created and performed by Nav Chima

Chima's show centres on her battle with a potentially fatal kidney disease and how that prompted her to do her first hour at the Edinburgh festival. Now in treatment and making a full recovery, the show is her escapism of the grim reality of serious health problems and depressing news.

EYECON

created and performed by Georgie Morrell

Award-nominated comedian and one-eyed legend Georgie Morrell explores disability and celebrity. Ever wanted to be an icon and have everyone look up to you? Has she sacrificed who she is to be the poster girl of disability? This show is presented in association with the RNIB.

Both shows on Friday 5 July, from 7.30pm at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, Barking IG11 7JR £5 concession / £10 general admission

THE BUREAU OF UNTOLD STORIES

created and performed by Sean & Hollie Bryan

The world's stories have gone missing, but with some unconventional storytelling skills, live sound effects and YOUR help, the inspired inspectors of The Bureau Of Untold Stories are going to get them back! This is an interactive, imagination igniting detective drama for the whole family.

Saturday 6 July, 3.00pm at Unit 46, Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, Ripple Road, Barking IG11 8DQ £5

CURATED PLEASURE

18+

created by Shannon Mulvey and Jorja Izabella James

Enter a spectral world of intersectional feminism and BDSM pleasure. Join a coven of womxn as they activate your senses and collectively destruct the patriarchy.

HYSTERICAL! THE HILARIOUS HISTORY OF HYSTERIA

created by Rebecca Buckle

From Plato to Freud, witches to suffragettes, everything you need to know about the hysterical history of hysteria. Rebecca Buckle delves into this fascinating subject, the legacy it has for modern women and her own journey to shake the label of hysterical woman.

Both shows on Saturday 6 July, from 7.30pm at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, Barking IG11 7JR £5 concession / £10 general admission

KING JOHN

created by Rendered Retina

Multi-award winning Rendered Retina returns to Barking with their latest family friendly production. Three performers, original songs, a wooden box and a whole load of hats come together for the grandest retelling of Shakespeare's WORST play.

Sunday 7 July, from 3.00pm at Unit 46, Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, Ripple Road, Barking IG11 8DQ

A ROCK'N'ROLL SUICIDE

produced by Theatre of the Wild, Beautiful and Damned

created by Lee Jones and Dan Coleman and performed by Lee Jones

Ziggy Stardust takes us on a tragical mystery tour through the life of a nearly-was rock star, Gypsy Lee Pistolero, AKA Lee Mark-Jones! This one-man show plays out against a backdrop of videos and scenes from his early life, the ageing rocker sings along with his young pretty self and belts out songs from Punk to the present.

THE TROPICAL ISLAND

created by Tropical Company

A modern allegory of our times, full of music, dance, audience interaction and irony. Tropicalia Island is a tropical dark comedy where sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and bigotry are twisted and revisited in a set made of inflatables, fake coconut trees and cocktails.

Both shows on Sunday 7 July, from 7:30pm at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, Barking IG11 7JR £5 concession / £10 general admission

MANY

by Big Deal Young Actors Company

Immersive autobiographical theatre, created by young people aged 13-18 in collaboration with Liza Vallance. 'I Am Many Things. I am sorry. I am African. I am reluctant. I am not a failure. I am a learner.

Tuesday 9 July from 7:30pm at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, Barking IG11 7JR FREE

JEU JEU'S LA FOILLE'S FRONTAL LOBOTOMY

18+

created and performed by Victoria Hancock

Burlesque maverick Jeu Jeu la Foille fuses original beat poetry with Waitsian tormented lullabies and woozy mythology; punctuated with scientific accounts of transorbital lobotomy and featuring a toyshop orchestra of musical reprobates.

GEORGE

created by Contingency Theatre

This surrealist, physical theatre piece is an insight into the ways the millennial generation deals with the side effects of ambition. Contingency Theatre's visually stunning choreography and live music transports the audience into a dystopia that feels all too familiar...

Both shows on Wednesday 10 July, from 7.30pm at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, Barking IG11 7JR £5 concession / £10 general admission

DISABLED COCONUT

created and performed by Aaron Simmonds

Jewish Comedian Of The Year, 2017 Aaron Simmonds discusses getting trolled online for not being disabled enough. A collection of funny stories about life as a disabled man.

Thursday 11 July, from 6pm at Unit 46, Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, Ripple Road, Barking IG11 8DQ

BLACK FASHION V M.E

choreographed by Jackie 'Jaxx' Kibuka and performed by Jackie 'Jaxx' Kibuka, Tina Omotosho and Kabuki Johnson

A dance piece which looks at the evolution of three black women breaking free from the dictated margins created by society. This evocative production takes you on a journey of struggle and resilience to a realisation of self-acceptance and embrace.

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY

created by Dani Harris-Walters (Dani Harris Walters and Sia Gbamoi) and performed by Lucy Pittaway and Keanu Simms

A reflective coming-of-age piece with a comedic edge. Dani Harris-Walters uses Hip-Hop Dance fusing movement and text to present a biological tale of a sperm cell hoping to find his purpose in life. Dani is a performer and choreographer who graduated from University of East London - studying Dance: Urban Practice.

Both shows on Thursday 11th 7.30pm Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, IG11 7JR £5 concession / £10 general admission

YOU CAN ALWAYS SELL ANY DREAM TO ME

created and performed by Paul Haworth

A show about the American troubadour Joshua Kadison (of 90s hits 'Jessie' and 'Beautiful In My Eyes'). Through music and storytelling, it explores the work of that rarest of breeds: The Artist Who Stopped. The show involves group singing and the audience being voluntarily blindfolded.

Friday 12 July, from 6.00pm at Unit 46, Vicarage Field Shopping Centre, Ripple Road, Barking IG11 8DQ £5

HIP HIP I'M GAY

created by Ashleigh Owen

A comedy cabaret that follows real-life stories and experiences of coming out and the mental health struggles people have faced alongside their sexual identity. Ashleigh Owen is a Liverpool based artist and performer whose work focuses on stories from those who are defined as "other", sending audiences on a roller-coaster ride through lightness and darkness using music, cabaret, comedy and parody.

Friday 12 July, from 7.30pm at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Barking IG11 7JR

SWEET LIKE CHOCOLATE BOY

performed by Alice Fofana, Bernard Mensah, Jade Hackett and Michael Fatogun

Set in present-day London, Sweet Like Chocolate Boy melts timelines, lives and fantasy. Featuring Garage and Jungle music and critiques Black British protest in the broiling estates of London. A popular theatre piece which stars Studio 3 Arts' artist Jade Hackett.

Saturday 13 July, 7.30pm and Sunday 14 July, 6pm

Both shows at Studio 3 Arts, Galleon Community Centre, Boundary Road, Barking IG11 7JR £5 concession / £10 general admission





