MIN VÄN FASCISTEN/MY FRIEND THE FASCIST THE MUSICAL at Playhouse Teater

The musical My Friend the Fascist will visit Playhouse in Stockholm

It swings, the schnapps flows and the laughter rings. Through couplet, reagge, rock and bossa, the ensemble plays and sings through this breathtaking musical theater comedy.

This is a musical with black humor that challenges the audience's prejudices in an astonishing way.

In the performance My friend The fascist, the children in Astrid Lindgrens Bullerbyn, the image of safe Sweden, have grown up to middle-aged middle-class Swedes. Olle, Anna, Lisa, Britta, Bosse and Lasse are a cross-section of Sweden today. Kerstin is unfortunately not with us, she is in a treatment home.

They meet for the annual crayfish album, but their today different opinions about Sweden mixed with personal shortcomings and injustices lead to open conflicts. Until an uninvited guest suddenly forces them to formulate themselves about life and politics.

With not a single spoken line but with a musical repertoire that spans between couplet and reagge, rock and boss, the ensemble and orchestra sing and play us through this slaying musical theater comedy.

This is a show in time!

Come and laugh!

Come and think!

Come and take a stand!

Cast

Reuben Sallmander

FRIDA BERGH

THÉRÈSE ANDERSSON LEWIS

NIKLAS LÖJDMARK CHRESSMAN

ANDERS BUTTA BÖRJESSON

ÅSA BERGH

TEODOR WENNÖ

ORCHESTRA:

JOHAN MÖRK

TOBIAS JOHANSSON

CARL-EMIL SVENSSON

JONATHAN LINDH

PRODUCTION

Erika Carlborg - scenography & costume

Gunilla Bratt - mask & costume

Martin Johansson - producer

Jenny Björk- producer, marketing

Hedvig Carlborg - scenografiassistent

Björn Sundling -sound

Jessica Welander - poster image

The musical will run from the 30th of December 2021 till the 4th of January 2022.

Tickets are on sale at:

https://www.playhouseteater.se/min-van-fascisten.aspx

Bo Sandberg - foto

Artisterian STHLM kollektiv produktion