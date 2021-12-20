MIN VÄN FASCISTEN/MY FRIEND THE FASCIST THE MUSICAL at Playhouse Teater
The musical My Friend the Fascist will visit Playhouse in Stockholm
It swings, the schnapps flows and the laughter rings. Through couplet, reagge, rock and bossa, the ensemble plays and sings through this breathtaking musical theater comedy.
This is a musical with black humor that challenges the audience's prejudices in an astonishing way.
In the performance My friend The fascist, the children in Astrid Lindgrens Bullerbyn, the image of safe Sweden, have grown up to middle-aged middle-class Swedes. Olle, Anna, Lisa, Britta, Bosse and Lasse are a cross-section of Sweden today. Kerstin is unfortunately not with us, she is in a treatment home.
They meet for the annual crayfish album, but their today different opinions about Sweden mixed with personal shortcomings and injustices lead to open conflicts. Until an uninvited guest suddenly forces them to formulate themselves about life and politics.
With not a single spoken line but with a musical repertoire that spans between couplet and reagge, rock and boss, the ensemble and orchestra sing and play us through this slaying musical theater comedy.
This is a show in time!
Come and laugh!
Come and think!
Come and take a stand!
Cast
Reuben Sallmander
FRIDA BERGH
THÉRÈSE ANDERSSON LEWIS
NIKLAS LÖJDMARK CHRESSMAN
ANDERS BUTTA BÖRJESSON
ÅSA BERGH
TEODOR WENNÖ
ORCHESTRA:
JOHAN MÖRK
TOBIAS JOHANSSON
CARL-EMIL SVENSSON
JONATHAN LINDH
PRODUCTION
Erika Carlborg - scenography & costume
Gunilla Bratt - mask & costume
Martin Johansson - producer
Jenny Björk- producer, marketing
Hedvig Carlborg - scenografiassistent
Björn Sundling -sound
Jessica Welander - poster image
The musical will run from the 30th of December 2021 till the 4th of January 2022.
Tickets are on sale at:
https://www.playhouseteater.se/min-van-fascisten.aspx
Bo Sandberg - foto
Artisterian STHLM kollektiv produktion