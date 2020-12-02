Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; STAGES St. Louis Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in St. Louis!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for St. Louis:

Best Ensemble

ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 26%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 21%

SISTER ACT - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 15%

Best Theatre Staff

STAGES St. Louis 40%

Stray Dog Theatre 23%

The Muny 23%

Costume Design of the Decade

Brad Musgrove - THE BOY FROM OZ - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 29%

Brad Musgrove - ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015 25%

Brad Musrgrove - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - STAGES St. Louis - 2020 18%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 45%

Justin Been - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 18%

Michael Hamilton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gary F. Bell - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 77%

Robert Ashton - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - West End Players Guild - 2012 14%

Gary F. Bell - THREE TALL WOMEN - Stray Dog Theatre - 2020 9%

Favorite Social Media

STAGES St. Louis 42%

The Muny 29%

Stray Dog Theatre 26%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ken and Nancy Kranzberg 66%

Judy & Jerry Kent 14%

Merry & Jim Mosbacher 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Sean Savoie - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 58%

Tyler Duenow - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Stray Dog Theatre - 2019 21%

Sean Savoie - MAMMA MIA - STAGES St. Louis - 2018 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Stephen Peirick - WAKE UP, CAMERON DOBBS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2015 38%

Scott Miller - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 33%

Stephen Peirick - FOUR SUGARS - Stray Dog Theatre - 2014 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Zoe Vonder Haar - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 46%

Omega Jones - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 16%

Ben Watts - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 41%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 24%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 45%

BUYER & CELLAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2016 25%

RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN - West End Players Guild - 2016 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

James Wolk - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019 60%

Josh Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 19%

James Wolk - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - STAGES St. Louis - 2016 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Justin Been - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012 63%

Ryan Day - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019 16%

Ryan Day - LIZZIE - New Line Theatre - 2017 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Muny 39%

STAGES St. Louis 33%

Stray Dog Theatre 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Kranzberg Arts Foundation 47%

Regional Arts Commission 20%

Arts & Education Council 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Omega Jones - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stray Dog Theatre - 2018 44%

Jonathan Hey - SWEENEY TODD - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017 30%

Dominic Dowdy-Windsor - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018 11%

Related Articles