Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; The Muny Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Bryan Austermann - IF I ONLY HAD A... - Ozark Actors Theatre 18%

Jessica Vosk - Solo Cabaret Performance - Blue Strawberry 18%

Jason Gotay - NO TITLE - SOLO CABARET PERFORMANCE - Blue Strawberry 9%

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS WITH BEN JONES - Blue Strawberry 8%

Jeanna de Waal - 'MUSICAL THEATER SONGS I LIKE TO SING' - SOLO CABARET PERFORMANCE - Blue Strawberry 8%

Judy Kuhn - Solo Cabaret Performance - Blue Strawberry 7%

Erika Henningsen - 'RAISE YOUR STANDARDS' - SOLO CABARET PERFORMANCE - Blue Strawberry 7%

Eleri Ward - Solo Cabaret Performance - Blue Strawberry 6%

Cedric Gegel - KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 5%

John Lloyd Young - Solo Cabaret Performance - Blue Strawberry 5%

Ken Haller - THE TV SHOW - Blue Strawberry 4%

John McDaniel - Solo Cabaret Performance - Blue Strawberry 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Luis Salgado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 22%

Jennifer Hopkins - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 13%

Keone and Mari Madrid - THE KARATE KID - Stages St. Louis 12%

Josh Rhodes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 8%

Dena DiGiacinto - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Dennis Jones - CHICAGO - The Muny 7%

Kirven Douthit-Boyd - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 7%

Kim McCreight Klick - A CHORUS LINE - Hawthorne Players 5%

David Neumann - HADESTOWN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 5%

Alyssa Wolf - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 4%

Michelle Sauer & Sara Rae Womack - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 3%

Ashley Tate - ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 3%

Heather Beal - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 3%

Chris Kernan - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ayako Maeda - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 18%

Leon Dobkowski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 16%

Zach Phelps - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor’s Theatre 11%

Jenna Gove - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 8%

Dede Ayite - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 7%

Michele Siler - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 6%

Tracey Newcombe - A CHORUS LINE - Hawthorne Players 6%

Sarah Porter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 4%

Becca Bailey - BANDERA, TEXAS - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Daryl Harris - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 3%

Dorothy Englis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 3%

Courtney Gibson, Sarah Porter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 3%

Eileen Engel - TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Zachary Phelps - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Sarah Porter - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Henning - RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 1%

Andre Harrington - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 1%

Ellen Minch - FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 1%

Jamie Bullins - JITNEY - The Black Rep 1%

Elizabeth Henning - ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - The Muny 44%

A CHORUS LINE - Stages St. Louis 44%

A CHROUS LINE - Hawthorne Players 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gayle Seay - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 15%

Jennifer Hopkins - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 15%

Amon Miyamoto - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 14%

Josh Rhodes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The MUNY 10%

Rob Ruggerio - SWEENEY TODD - The Muny 8%

Maria Wilken - BRIGHT STAR - Monroe Actors Stage Company 7%

Hana Shariff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 7%

Stephen Peirick - FUN HOME - Take Two Productions 7%

Bradley Rohlf - ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 6%

Scott Miller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 5%

Scott Miller - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 2%

Justin Been - TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Scott Miller - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Blane Pressler - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 17%

Sharon Hunter - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 10%

Tre'von Griffith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 8%

Tim Seib - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 8%

Bill Stine - DAVINCI AND MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE - Westport Playhouse STL 7%

Sharon Hunter - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - New Jewish Theatre 6%

Ron Himes - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Black Repertory 6%

Trish Brown - BANDERAS TEXAS - Kranzberg 5%

Bruce Longworth - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Gary F. Bell - THE NORMAL HEART - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Ron Himes - JITNEY - The Black Rep 3%

Kevin Hester - THE DINNER PARTY - Wentzville Connection Theatre Company 3%

Ron Himes - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 3%

Andrea Urice - HAND TO GOD - St. Louis Actor’s Studio 2%

Erin Thibodaux - NATURAL SHOCKS - The Gaslight Theater 2%

Clark A. Cruikshank - KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 2%

Andre Frye - FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 2%

Ron Himes - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 2%

Joe Hanrahan - ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 1%

Clark Cruikshank - KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 1%

Gary F. Bell - GOOD PEOPLE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Gary Bell - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Joe Hanrahan - RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 0%

Joe Hanrahan - ANOMALOUS EXPERIENCE - Midnight Company 0%

Justin Been - BLUE/ORANGE - Stray Dog Theatre 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 20%

MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 10%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The muny 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Stages st louis 8%

THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 7%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 5%

PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 5%

CHICAGO - The Muny 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - COCA 3%

BANDERA, TEXAS - Prism Theater Company 2%

URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 2%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - New Jewish Theatre 2%

RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Black Rep 2%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 1%

TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 1%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 1%

BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 1%

JITNEY - The Black Rep 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sean M. Savoie - IN THE HEIGHTS - STAGES St. Louis 20%

Bradley King - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 11%

Kevin Shaw - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 10%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - The Fox Theatre 8%

Jason Lyons - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 7%

Michael Sullivan - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 6%

Jayson Lawshee - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - COCA 5%

John Lasiter - SWEENY TODD - The Muny 5%

Jayson Lynch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 4%

Erin Thibodaux - BANDERA, TEXAS - Prism Theater Company 4%

Maarten Cornelis - DAVINCI AND MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE - The Westport Playhouse STL 3%

Jasmine Williams - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 2%

Kevin Shaw - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Matt Stuckel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 2%

Tyler Duenow - TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Jayme Brown - KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 1%

Sean Savoie - FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 1%

Jonathan Scully - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Shooting Star Production 1%

Bess Moynihan - RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 1%

Patrick Huber - HAND TO GOD - St. Louis Actors Studio 1%

Tony Anselmo - ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 1%

Jayson M. Lawshee - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Metro theater company 1%

Kenneth Zinkl - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 1%

Joseph Clapper - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 1%

Kenneth Zinkl - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Walter Bobby McCoy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 22%

Arron Michael Krueger - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 16%

Andrew Resnick - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 11%

Charlie Alterman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 10%

James Moore - SWEENY TODD - The Muny 9%

Colin Healy - ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 6%

Marcia Braswell - BRIGHT STAR - Monroe Actors Stage Company 5%

Jacob Cowley - A CHORUS LINE - Hawthorne Players 5%

Matthew Kauzlarich - FUN HOME - Take Two Productions 5%

Mallory Golden - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 3%

Nicolas Valdez - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 2%

Leah Schultz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Tim Clark - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 2%

Leach Schultz - TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 1%



Best Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage St. Louis 20%

MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 14%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Muny 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 8%

THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 8%

A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 7%

ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 6%

SWEENY TODD - The Muny 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 5%

BRIGHT STAR - Monroe Actors Stage Company 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - COCA 4%

DREAMGIRLS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - The MUNY 3%

URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 1%

ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 1%

FORGOTTONIA - Bluff City Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

KARATE KID: THE MUSICAL - Stages St. Louis 48%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The RepertoryTheatre Of St Louis 24%

ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 7%

BANDERAS TEXAS - Kranzberg 6%

FORGOTTONIA - Bluff City Theatre 6%

THE LENGTH OF A POP SONG - The Tesseract Theatre Company 5%

ALL THAT REMAINS - The Tesseract Theatre Company 3%

ANOMALOUS EXPERIENCE - The Midnight Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Isabel Leoni - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 10%

Kyla Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE - Muny 8%

Megan Elyse Fulmer - A CHORUS LINE - Stages St louis 5%

Jahir Hipps - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 5%

Ryan Alvarado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 5%

Sarah Smith - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Taylor Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Jessica Vosk - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 3%

Kalia Pagano - FUN HOME - Take Two Productions 3%

Will Bonfiglio - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - COCA 3%

Kai B. White - DREAMGIRLS - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Cody Cole - BRIGHT STAR - Monroe Actors Stage Company 3%

Jeffrey Izquierdo-Malon - SOMETHING ROTTEN - New Line 3%

Corbin Bleu - MARY POPPINS - The Muny 3%

Jovanni Sy - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Alicia Like - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - COCA 2%

John Cardoza - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Anastacia McClesky - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Muny 2%

Carmen Cusack - SWEENY TODD - The Muny 2%

Darron Hayes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 2%

Madison Kauffman - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Jenna Kantor - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Abigail Alsmeyer - A CHORUS LINE - Hawthorne Players 2%

Tateonna Thompson - FORGOTTONIA - Bluff City Theatre 2%

Ben Davis - SWEENY TODD - The Muny 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Ryan Salvato - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 19%

Summer Baer - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 7%

Giuseppe Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 6%

Michael James Reed - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 6%

Mark Rodgers - DAVINCI AND MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE - Westport Playhouse STL 4%

Coda Boyce - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Black Rep 4%

Molly Burris - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Brendan Massar - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor’s Theatre 3%

Gray Jinks - HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Zahria Moore - FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 3%

Paul Pilcz - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor’s Theatre 3%

Rhiannon Skye Creighton - THE LENGTH OF A POP SONG - The Tesseract Theatre Company 3%

Maggie Lehman - BADERA, TEXAS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Kohl Hester - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Stephen Peirick - GOOD PEOPLE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Cedric Gegel - KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 2%

Madison Kauffman - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Sarah Polizzi - WHO’S HOLIDAY - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Stanton Nash - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Claire Karpen - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Shaina Vencel - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theater 2%

Ron Himes - JITNEY - The Black Rep 1%

Christian Kitchens - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 1%

William Humphrey - BLUE/ORANGE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Olajuwon Davis - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Black Repertory 1%



Best Play

THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 18%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 16%

PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 10%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 8%

THE NORMAL HEART - Stray Dog Theatre 6%

DAVINCI AND MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE - The Westport Playhouse STL 6%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 6%

RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Black repertory 4%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - New Jewish Theatrr 4%

BANDERA, TEXAS - Prism Theater 3%

BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 2%

JITNEY - The Black Rep 2%

KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 2%

DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 2%

THE DINNER PARTY - Wentzville Connection Theatre Company 1%

HAND TO GOD - St. Louis Actors Studio 1%

ST. LOUIS WOMAN - The Midnight Company 1%

NATURAL SHOCKS - The Gastlight Theater 1%

STICK FLY - Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 1%

FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 1%

RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 0%

ANOMALOUS EXPERIENCE - Midnight Company 0%



Best Production of an Opera

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Union Avenue Opera 32%

CARMEN - Opera Theatre of Saint Louis 31%

HARVEY MILK - Opera Theatre of St. Louis 26%

AWAKENINGS - Opera Theatre of St. Louis 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Louizos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 20%

Ben Roney - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

Derek McLane - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 8%

Edward Haynes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The muny 8%

Rachel Hauk - HADESTOWN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 6%

Ben Roney - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

Dunsi Dai - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre company 6%

Paige Hathaway - MARY POPPINS - The Muny 6%

Tim Mackaber - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 5%

Dunsi Dai - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Stephen Peirick/Josh Smith - FUN HOME - Take Two Productions 3%

Todd Schaefer - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 3%

Rob Lippert - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 3%

Margery and Peter Spack - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 2%

Bess Moynihan - RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 2%

Josh Smith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 2%

Nigel Knutzen - NATURAL SHOCKS - Gaslight Theater 1%

Jayme Brown - KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE - Bluff City Theater 1%

Emma Hoffbrauer - DONTRELL WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 1%

Robert Michael Hanson and Kevin Hester - THE DINNER PARTY - Wentzville Connection Theatre Company 1%

Dunsi Dai - FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 1%

Justin Been - THE NORMAL HEART - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Rob Lippert - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 1%

Patrick Huber - HAND TO GOD - St. Louis Actor’s Studio 1%

Josh Smith - TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kai Harada - THE KARATE KID - Stages St. Louis 20%

Jim Archuleta - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%

David Partridge - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 8%

John Shivers and David Patridge - SWEENY TODD - The Muny 8%

Amanda Werre - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 8%

Amanda Werre - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - New Jewish Theatre 6%

Jim Archuleta - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 6%

John Rodgers - DAVINCI AND MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE - The Westport Playhouse STL 5%

John Shivers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 4%

Ryan Day - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 4%

Lamar Harris - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 4%

Ryan Day - URINETOWN - New Line Theatre 3%

Ryan Day - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 2%

Jackie Sharp - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 2%

Christian Kitchens - FIREFLIES - The Black Rep 2%

Jim Archuleta - RUMORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Matthew Palmer - DAVINCI AND MICHELANGELO: THE TITANS EXPERIENCE - The Westport Playhouse STL 2%

Justin Schmitz - JITNEY - The Black Rep 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ryan Salvato - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 17%

Tauren Hagans - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 7%

Luis-Pablo Garcia - IN THE HEIGHTS - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Patti Murin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Muny 6%

Michael Schimmele - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stages St. Louis 6%

Ariana Valdes - IN THE HEIGHTS - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Mykal Kilgore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 4%

Paul Aguirre - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Repertory Theatre of St Louis 4%

Sarah Lantsberger - ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Jake Bentley Young - THE KARATE KID - Stages St. Louis 4%

Bryan Austermann - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 4%

Sarah Meahl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 3%

Alan H. Green - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Dylan K. Stanley - A CHORUS LINE - Hawthorne Players 3%

Zoe Maya Miller - FUN HOME - Take Two Productions 3%

Eric Jordan Young - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Muny 2%

Ryan Townsend - ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Eileen Engel - ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Bryce A. Miller - TRIASSIC PARQ - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Marshall Jennings - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 2%

Korey Harlow - MAMMA MIA! - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Kate Baldwin - THE KARATE KID - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Dawn Schmid - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre 1%

Sara Rae Womack - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Stephen Henley - ASSASSINS - Fly North Theatricals 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ryan Salvato - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor’s Theatre 23%

Oliver Bacus - PROOF - Moonstone Theatre Company 8%

Taylor Lynn Thompson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actor’s Theatre 8%

Caleb Long - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 5%

Ryan Burns - BANDERA, TEXAS - Prism Theater Company 4%

Eric Dean White - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - The Black Repertory 4%

Summer Baer - RODNEY'S WIFE - The Midnight Company 4%

Clay Jinks - HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Jeffrey M. Wright - THE NORMAL HEART - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Heather Smith - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Kevin Edwards - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Jerome Davis - JITNEY - The Black Rep 3%

Taijha Silas - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 3%

Christina Yancy - BEHIND THE SHEET - The Black Rep 2%

Jaelyn Hawkins - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Kevin Hester - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Olajuwon Davis - JITNEY - The Black Rep 2%

Sarajane Alverson - THE NORMAL HEART - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Lakesha Glover - DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA - The Black Rep 2%

Jenni Ryan - BANDER, TEXAS - Prism Theater Company 2%

Stephanie Merritt - GOOD PEOPLE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Stephen Henley - THE NORMAL HEART - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Coleen Backer - HAND TO GOD - St. Louis Actors Studio 1%

Amanda McMichael - THE DINNER PARTY - Wentzville Connection Theatre Company 1%

Jason Meyers - BLUE/ORANGE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%