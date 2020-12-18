Plan-B Theatre's 2021 Audio-Only Subscription Series

Plan B Theatre will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the first-ever, audio-only series in Utah history: a feast for the ears to safely stream at home or in the car.

THE 2021 AUDIO-ONLY SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

P.G. ANON

by Julie Jensen

A tale of fear, fury, and reproduction from Utah's most produced playwright, in partnership with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah. Based on real-life events. Featuring Latoya Cameron, Lily Hye Soo Dixon, Emilie Evanoff, April Fossen, Tamara Howell, Tracie Merrill, and Sydney Shoell. Sound engineered by David Evanoff. Directed by Cheryl Cluff (also sound design). From the author of SHE WAS MY BROTHER and CHRISTMAS WITH MISFITS. Audio streaming Thursday, February 25 at 8pm through midnight on Sunday, March 7.

ART & CLASS

by Matthew Ivan Bennett

A Latina art teacher fights for her job and reputation in Northern Utah after she's accused of showing pornography to a sixth-grade class. Based on real-life events. Featuring Aaron Adams, Flo Bravo, Roger Dunbar, and Stephanie Howell. Sound designed by Cheryl Cluff. Sound engineered by David Evanoff. Directed by Jerry Rapier. From the author of RADIO HOUR, BLOCK 8, DI ESPERIENZA, MESA VERDE, ERIC(A), DIFFERENT=AMAZING and A/VERSION OF EVENTS. Audio streaming Thursday, April 15 at 8pm through midnight on Sunday, April 25.

LOCAL COLOR

by Tatiana Christian, Chris Curlett, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, Tito Livas

Short plays from the Theatre Artists of Color Writing Workshop: DoLs by Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (a comedy about becoming fast friends in the most awkward situation imaginable); GUISE by Chris Curlett (a dramedy about [re]defining masculinity); ORGANIC by Tito Livas (a dark comedy about love, perception and Grindr); and SUCIDE BOX by Tatiana Christian (an even darker comedy about the deadly side of customer service). Featuring Tyler Fox, Brian Kocherhans, Lonzo Liggins, Kandyce Marie, Darby Mest, Katie Jones Nall, Carlos Nobleza Posas, and Yolanda Stange. Sound design by Cheryl Cluff. Directed by Jerry Rapier. Part of Utah's Thrive125 Statehood Celebration. Audio streaming 8pm on Thursday, June 3 through midnight on Sunday, June 13.

Subscriptions are $57 | Single tickets are $22 but available as Pay What You Can. 801.297.4200 | planbtheatre.org | our free app

Each stream will be available on our website and free app for the run dates noted above. Patrons will receive details via email and text and will be able to listen anytime within those run dates.