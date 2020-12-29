LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Utah Shakespeare Festival Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Salt Lake City!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Costume Design of the Decade

Tammis Boam - RAGTIME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2018 12%

Kevin Copenhaver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 9%

MaryAnn Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 7%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jared Haddock - WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 14%

Tim Threlfall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2016 8%

Brad Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 17%

Jennie Richardson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2012 8%

Fred C. Adams - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2011 7%

Lighting Design of the Decade

William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 14%

Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 11%

David Larsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 8%

Performer Of The Decade

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 13%

Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2017 7%

Austin Boonchan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 13%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 7%

LES MISERABLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2012 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 11%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 7%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 5%

Sound Design of the Decade

Krista Davies - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 20%

Barry Funderburg - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 15%

Lyndsay Jones - THE BOOK OF WILL - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Utah Shakespeare Festival 28%

Hale Centre Theatre 20%

Tuacahn Ampitheatre 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jared Haddock - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 15%

Amber Kacherian - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Hopebox Theatre - 2020 9%

Brian Vaughn - LES MISERABLES - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2014 7%