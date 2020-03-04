Granite Theatre to Open its 2020 Season With Ira Levin's DEATHTRAP

Granite Theatre has announced the opening of its first production of the 2020 season Ira Levin's "Deathtrap". The show opens March 20, 2020 at the theatre. Interim Artistic Director for the theatre is Jude Pescatello. The performances are as follows:

Friday Evening March 20 Sunday Matinee March 29

Saturday Evening March 21 Thursday Evening April 2

Sunday Matinee March 22 Friday Evening April 3

Friday Evening March 27 Saturday Evening April 4

Saturday Evening March 28 Sunday Matinee April 5

Seemingly comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a "dry" spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller which Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway hit. Suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn with devilish cleverness, and with such an abundance of thrills and laughter, that audiences will be held enthralled until the final, startling moments of the play.

Michael Thurber (Chepachet, RI) directs the show. The cast features Warren Usey (Westerly, RI), Brandon Tallardy (Westerly, RI), Tina Falivene (Westbrook, CT), Darla Allen (Waterford, CT) and Tom Steenburg (Mystic, CT).

Patrons may enjoy a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks from the theatre's cash bar at all performances in the comfortable, spacious lobby of the beautifully refurbished, historic theatre. Opening nights of each new production feature an opportunity to share some food and refreshments and a mixer of patrons and performers.

"Deathtrap" opens March 20 and runs thru April 5 at the Granite. Performances are Thursday through Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm except Thursday March 26. Tickets for this show are $20, 62 and older is $17 and children (12 and under) are $12. PLEASE NOTE new start time - evenings at 7:30 pm.

Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.





