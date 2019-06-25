THE DIMENTS - A Rock Opera Returns to Perth

International veteran musician Keshet has teamed up with WA's own Platinum Entertainment to mount a revival of his sold-out original rock opera, The Diments, at Astor Theatre this August.

Featuring a big original rock score and a musical plot with a dark twist, Perth-based Keshet and his writing partner Lefelman wrote and produced the show, stunning critics and the public alike with a sold-out run at Nexus Theatre in October 2017

Originally a concept album in 2015 inspired by the musical drama of Alice Cooper, Kiss and Iron Maiden, the music of The Diments was brought to life as Keshet assembled 19 musicians from local rock and metal bands with the players from Perth's symphony and jazz orchestras.

"The Diments was conceived with the intention of creating a collaboration between different local scenes to result in a one-of-a-kind spectacle," said Keshet. "We originally combined local music performers from the rock, pop, metal, jazz, and Latin scenes with urban/hip-hop dance troupe, that normally don't get to interact in a singular show.

The stellar feedback received from the concept album spurred Keshet's desire to design the stage show as a rock opera phenomenon that bridges the gap between musical theatre and a rock concert. The unique drama of the Perth show piqued the interest of Trevor and Katrina Patient, producers of Platinum Entertainment, who were in the audience at the time.

"Katrina and I saw the show on a whim the first time around, and didn't stop talking about it for months," said Mr. Patient. "We were in the throes of pre-production planning for our Jesus Christ Superstar and We Will Rock You shows at the time, but something about Keshet and his passion made us stop in our tracks. We just had to work with him!"

The pair were quick to acquire the rights for The Diments, securing the iconic Astor Theatre for three nights in August 2019. Viewers can expect an expanded cast, larger dance ensemble, live choir and orchestration as well as brand-new songs created by Keshet.

Supercharged with some of Perth's most exceptional talent, The Diments 2019 run sees the return of principal performers Sal Abate (Emerald City, Gunners) and Vin Trikeriotis (Tempest Rising), supported by an exceptional cast of musicians and dancers.

Local drag artist, Dean Misdale (Feminem), will take on the role of Dr. Opus - a sinister, self-indulgent medico.

"We're putting our own spin on it, making him an androgynous, off-the-wall, playful character," said Mr. Misdale. "As a performer, this is something quite out of the box - the music is so beautifully written with just the right element of crazy!"

"The calibre of shows that Platinum are producing, and the level of talent they are working with is out of this world. It's just going to take an already amazing show to completely new heights, and we can't wait to entertain Perth with The Diments."

The Diments shows at Astor Theatre for three nights only - 1/2/3 August 2019. Tickets on sale now via Ticketek.





