Stars In The House To Livestream THE BROADWAY SITZPROBE EXPERIENCE: SHE LOVES ME On May 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On May 6, from 7 PM ET to 10 PM ET, Stars in the House, the award-winning streaming variety/fundraising show co-hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, will livestream The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience: She Loves Me.

The evening will be presented by Rudetsky, in partnership with Musicians United for Social Equity (MUSE) and Maestra Music, both organizations that foster community and diversity within theatrical music departments for underrepresented groups: people of color and women and non-binary people, respectively. Performing/rehearsing the score will be an orchestra made up of MUSE and Maestra Music members who will be joined by a bevy of Broadway vocalists. Rudetsky and Jackson serve as hosts for the evening.

This sitzprobe — the musical rehearsal where cast and orchestra play the score together for the first time — will be conducted by Sean Mayes, known for his musical contributions to Hadestown, Come From Away, The Color Purple and the 2022 London production of Mandela. Lending their vocal talent to this live workshop will be a plethora of talent: Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck, Into the Woods' Ta'Nika Renée Gibson, Show Boat's Gay Willis, Falsettos' Sal Viviano, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Adam B. Shapiro, and, reprising their roles from the Tony Nominated 1993 She Loves Me revival: Brad Kane, Sally Mayes, and Lee Wilkof!

As an educational master class, this sitzprobe is an open rehearsal to give new orchestral players the necessary experience to be hired in Broadway orchestras. The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience began in January 2024 (partially funded by Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch) with Guys And Dolls conducted by David Chase and starring such luminaries as Santino Fontana, Len Cariou and reprising their roles from the 1992 production, Josie de Guzman and Lorna Luft.

That was followed by Dreamgirls (with scores given for free by Concord Theatricals) conducted by Rudetsky and featuring singers like Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as well as alumni from the original production; Brenda Braxton, Bobby Daye and Sharon Catherine Brown!

Music Theatre International (MTI) has graciously given The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience free access to its entire catalogue of scores and She Loves Me is one of their many titles.

Here's a clip of the first sitzprobe:

How did it begin? Rudetsky says; “I ran into a Broadway bigshot who told me it was hard to bring diverse musicians to Broadway because they don't have enough experience. So, I decided to give them experience! I immediately called Mary-Mitchell Campbell to join forces and The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience was born. Not only do we have Broadway conductors at the helm of each sitzprobe, but there are experienced Broadway vets throughout the orchestra, donating their time and guiding each section so every musician knows how to get and keep that Broadway gig! The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience is funded by the donations we get during the livestreams so please give!!”

Since its inception, Stars in the House has raised more than $1,296,280 to benefit The Entertainment Community Fund, and hundreds of thousands of dollars for other non-profits, such as the NAACP LDF, The Humane Society, The Waterkeepers Alliance, You Gotta Believe and many more.

For more information, please visit StarsintheHouse.com.