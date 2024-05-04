Review: KEVIN ON THE KEYS CELEBRATES HOLLYWOOD Entertains at Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This reviewer has said it before and shall say it again: Kevin Winebold is a one-man orchestra! A masterful pianist, the entertaining Winebold opened the latest performance of his Kevin on the Keys series by TAP-DANCING! You read right. This multi-talented musical director can not only dazzle you with his skill at the piano, but he can also tap, too!

The energetic opening, tapping to a track of “Hooray for Hollywood,” set the tone for this enjoyable night of movie tunes and soundtracks. In an effort to be more accessible, Winebold enlisted the help of Flamingo Interpreting to provide ASL interpreters for this performance.

Once at the piano, Winebold delivered a “Mary Poppins” medley of orchestral proportions before introducing the first of three guest performers. Famous for his hilarious pandemic-born sketch comedy parody series of Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose, QuaranTeaTime, Michael Judson Berry was first to step up to the mic to sing. His endearing personality and pleasant singing voice gave life to Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” before delivering a Judy Garland-esque rendition of “The Man That Got Away” from the original “A Star is Born.”

Michael Judson Berry with Kevin Winebold on piano

Next up was Broadway performer and personal trainer, Albert Guerzon. Singing a lesser-known Sondheim number from the movie Dick Tracy, Guerzon delivered a somber rendition of “What Can You Lose” before a heartfelt performance of “Don’t Give Up On Me” from the heartwrenching teen flick, Five Feet Apart.

After an awkward pause, with Winebold running off stage for a costume change, Kimberly Marable, who recently completed a run as Velma in Chicago, was next to the mic. Despite a minor glitch with the lyrics, Marable delivered a powerful rendition of the Bond classic “Goldfinger” before lifting the roof off the venue with a stunning delivery of “I Have Nothing” from The Bodyguard.

To finish out the night, Winebold treated the enthusiastic crowd to a medley of John Williams hit movie themes, including E.T., Indiana Jones, Jaws, and Star Wars. Overall, Kevin on the Keys is an entertaining night out!

For more shows at Green Room 42, click here.

Cover image credit: Blaine Pennington

