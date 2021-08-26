BWW Previews: THE GUYS at Palm Canyon Theatre

It's somehow hard to believe that 9/11 was twenty years ago, the images are so emblazoned for most of us, but to commemorate the 20th anniversary Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) will present The Guys, a play by Anne Nelson. The play is about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

PCT's production of The Guys will star Judith Chapman, who will reprise the role of Joan, an editor, and Michael Pacas, who will portray Nick, a New York Fire Department captain. After losing eight of his men in the collapse of the World Trade Center, Nick enlists help from Joan to prepare their eulogies. Hearing details of each of their lives, Joan helps Nick compile the difficult, heartfelt speeches that honor "ordinary, great guys in an extraordinary situation," while he navigates his own emotional response.

Judith Chapman will be familiar to virtually anyone who owns a television. In 2005, she started her continuing run as Gloria Bardwell, a scheming mother in "The Young and the Restless." She also appeared as Charlotte Greer on "Ryan's Hope," Ginny Blake Webber on "General Hospital," Sandra Montaigne on "The Fall Guy," and numerous other series and movies. She has also appeared in films such as "28 Days," "The Sweetest Thing," "Night of the Running Man" and "Scorpio One." Projects for release soon include "king Richard," starring Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' father, and "Dial Emme for Murder," written by soap veteran Eileen Davidson and produced in conjunction with Palm Springs Women in Film and Television.

Michael Pacas moved to the area in 2016 and has acted, sung in and directed productions in numerous valley theatres. He recently appeared in Desert Rose Playhouse's production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, and reprises the role of Max Bialystock in an upcoming production of The Producers in Indio, starting in early October. Chapman and Pacas appeared together on PCT's stage in a memorable production of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit.

To honor all who responded to the call and those who perished on that tragic day, The Guys will run September 11 and 12. Show times are 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 pm. On Sunday. General admission tickets are $36; seniors are $32; and students are $15. All active police, firefighters and military can call the box office for complimentary admission (space available).