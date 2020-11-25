Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; 30 By Ninety Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Carmadelle 36%

Gordon Carmadelle 19%

Chad Winters 19%

Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré - 2020 33%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 23%

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 20%

Best Theatre Staff

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 55%

Theatre Baton Rouge 26%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Theatre Baton Rouge Young Actors Program 58%

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 42%

Costume Design of the Decade

Hope Bennett - SPIDER QUEEN - The NOLA project - 2017 43%

Sam Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 24%

Sara Bandurian - THE WIZ - See Em On Stage - 2017 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

AJ Allegra - 1776 - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 22%

Emilie Whelan - RAGTIME - Cripple Creek - 2016 22%

Kelly Fouchi - BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 22%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Michael McKelvey - HAND TO GOD - The Storyville Collective - 2017 38%

Lauren Turner - IN THE RED AND BROWN WATER - No Dream Deferred - 2019 31%

Stephanie Mckee-Anderson - GOMELA - Ashe Power House Theater - 2017 19%

Favorite Social Media

The NOLA Project 86%

@junebugnola 7%

New Orleans Box Office 7%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Sydney Thomas - MEAN GIRLS - Tulane Theatre Lab - 2019 59%

Bill Young - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 41%

Performer Of The Decade

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 23%

Phyllis Horridge - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 18%

Alex Wallace - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - The NOLA Project - 2014 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 26%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Manship Theatre - 2019 21%

BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2019 46%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 23%

THE ROSE TATTOO - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company - 2016 19%

Set Design Of The Decade

Eric Porter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 80%

Matthew Collier - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

30 By Ninety Theatre 58%

Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

The NOLA Project 7%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Lauren Pierce - DAMN YANKEES - St Paul's Marian Players - 2020 55%

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 22%

Tiondria Norris - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 10%

