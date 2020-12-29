LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! The Fireside Dinner Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Madison!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Madison:

Best Ensemble

ROCKIN' AT THE FIRESIDE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 67%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2017 9%

MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 7%

Best Theatre Staff

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 76%

American Players Theatre 18%

THE BARTELL THEATRE 4%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Ed Flesch - LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 91%

Dana Pellebon & Steve Noll - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jim DeVita - MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 54%

Laura Gordon - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre - 2019 23%

Zak Stowe - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - STAGEQ - 2018 16%

Favorite Social Media

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 79%

American Players Theatre 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jason Fassl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 93%

Zak Stowe - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 5%

Zak Stowe - DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 2%

Original Script Of The Decade

Ed Flesch - BACK TO THE 50'S - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 85%

Malissa Petterson - RAID! ATTACK ON STONEWALL - STAGEQ - 2019 11%

JACKIE BRADLEY - COMET BOY - THE BRINK - 2019 4%

Performer Of The Decade

Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2018 69%

Jim DeVita - VIEW FROM A BRIDGE - American Players Theatre - 2017 9%

Jim Ridge - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - American Players Theatre - 2017 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 81%

PETER PAN - Children's Theatre of Madison - 2020 7%

CABARET - StageQ - 2019 4%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2020 32%

MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 26%

THREE SISTERS - American Players Theatre - 2020 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Rick Rasmussen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 90%

Teresa Sarkela - CABARET - StageQ - 2019 6%

Landon Peterson - DIE MOMMIE DIE - StageQ - 2017 4%

Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Hrpcek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2019 94%

Spencer Christoffel & Bryan Yates - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 3%

Spencer Christoffel - FALSETTOS - STAGEQ - 2017 2%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort Atkinson 72%

American Players Theatre 25%

STAGEQ 3%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Julia Johanos - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Fireside, Fort Atkinson - 2017 51%

Andrew Foote - LES MISERABLES - The Fireside, Fort Atkinson - 2018 49%