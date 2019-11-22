Tickets Go On Sale for the Tour of HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL at Los Angeles' El Portal Theatre on 11/23
In 1976 Broadway history was made, not because of the well-earned multiple night show ending standing ovations, but because just 11 numbers into the 35 song show, Leata Galloway (Gertrude) received a show stopping standing ovation after delivering a theatre shaking, emotionally driven performance of All My Life.
In 2020 Los Angeles will make history again when the 21st Century re-imagined version of Hamlet The Rock Musical premieres at the legendary El Portal Theatre, Friday February 14th at 8pm.
Directed by award winning Bill Castellino (CAGNEY, SOULMATES, GRUMPY OLD MEN, LIZZIE BORDEN, RENT, GYPSY, ROCKY HORROR, CAROUSEL, MUSIC MAN, WEST SIDE, TOMMY, LITTLE SHOP, EVITA) the anthem driven original score by
Composer / Lyricist Cliff Jones with additional music, lyrics and orchestrations by Craig Fair, delivers 35+ original songs, incredible state of the art stage craft, a rock and roll swagger and inventive contemporary sung through story-telling based on the play Hamlet.
Add the vision of talented award winning L.A. Choreographer Janet Roston, the set, video and lighting design of Hipster Nick Iwaskow and the most talented theatre actors in California and Hamlet The Rock Musical promises to over deliver show that is part theatre - part concert, with songs that soar, singers that are awesome and dancing that dazzles.
Coming from producing concert tours with the likes of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Sheryl Crow and more, Producer David Carver's goal - "People will leave the theatre saying - 'I went to a play about Hamlet and a rock concert broke out,' or 'I went to a rock concert and a play about Hamlet broke out,' and either way, it was a captivating visual, musical and artistic experience. Ms Galloway opened the door to a unique theatrical experience. I intend to watch L.A. walk through it."
HAMLET THE ROCK MUSICAL WORLD TOUR - PREMIERING IN L.A. AT THE EL PORTAL THEATRE
Friday February 14th 8pm - World Premiere Gala Opening Night
Saturday, February 15
Sunday, February 16
Wednesday, February 19
Thursday, February 20
Friday, February 21
Saturday, February 22
Sunday, February 23
ON SALE SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23RD 10 AM
$49.50, $59.50, $99.50 (plus venue ticketing fees)
Order on line or by phone -
