Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Team Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Long Island!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Long Island:

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 20%

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 14%

ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre LLC - 2020 12%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Team Theatre 34%

Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre 13%

CM Performing Arts Center 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Vincent Ortega - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 31%

Haley Unger - BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2019 18%

Julia Macchio - FLASHDANCE - Gateway Playhouse - 2018 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2016 19%

Matthew W Surico - RAGTIME - CM Performing Arts Center - 2018 18%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gwendolyn Snow - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 32%

Colin Palmer - WOLF HALL - North Fork Community Theatre - 2020 30%

Chrysi Sylaidi - NO FRIENDS - Team Theatre - 2020 16%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Team Theatre 29%

John W. Engeman 26%

North Fork Commuity Theatre 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Nina Troy - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 46%

David Scheer - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 23%

Doug Harry - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 17%

Performer Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 24%

Dorothea Gloria - GIFT OF ANXIETY - Team Theatre - 2020 16%

Chrysi Sylaidi - GOLDEN GIRL BY THE SEA - Team Theatre - 2020 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 21%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 10%

GHOST - CM Performing Arts Center - 2019 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 25%

GOLDEN GIRL BY THE SEA - Team Theatre - 2020 18%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Northeast Stage - 2020 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Gwendolyn Snow - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 30%

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 17%

Patrick Grossman - GHOST - CM Performing Arts Center - 2019 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Team Theatre 28%

John W. Engeman 27%

North Fork Commuity Theatre 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre 44%

The Long Island Theatre Collective 35%

Phoenix Rising Theatre Arts Initiative 21%

Vocalist Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 43%

Rita Sarli - BRIGHT STAR - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2019 17%

Mary Ann CAFIERO - GYPSY - SOUTH SHORE THEATRE EXPERIENCE - 2017 13%

