Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Here are the current standings for Dallas: Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 13%



THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

13%

ELLA ENCHANTED

10%

- Artisan Center Theatre - 2019- Artisan Center Theatre - 2020

Costume Design of the Decade

Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 21%

Nita Cadenhead - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 16%

Tina Barrus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company - 2016 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 39%

Brad Weatherford - FOOTLOOSE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2014 19%

David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company - 2019 9%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 23%

Natalie Burkhart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 21%

Tron Sutton - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 9%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 18%

Connie Sanchez - AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 15%

Juan M. Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Garland Civic Theatre - 2020 10%



Favorite Social Media

North Texas Performing Arts 30%

Artisan Center Theatre 25%

Casa Manana 10%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 21%

Andrew Makepeace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 18%

Wes Taylor - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Greg McKnight - BETA KID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Dave Lieber - AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 17%

Erin Malone Turner - I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Shaun Senter - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 18%

Mary Margaret Gates - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 13%

Tilda Grace - FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 19%

NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 13%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 19%

I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 13%

ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 13%



Set Design Of The Decade

Denver Danyla - AVENUE Q - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 16%

Bryan Douglas - SEUSSICAL - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 16%

Kennedy Smith - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 9%



Sound Design of the Decade

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 32%

Aaron Arroyo - QUOTH THE RAVEN - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 18%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 17%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

North Texas Performing Arts 25%

Casa Manana 16%

Dallas Children's Theater 12%

