Cincinnati Ballet Moves THE NUTCRACKER Online

Cincinnati Ballet is pivoting its production of The Nutcracker to a digital format with The Nutcracker at Home!

During a Victorian Christmas party, a visit from her uncle and a mysterious gift begin Clara's wondrous journey to a magical land. Along the way, Clara meets a colorful cast of characters including the Snow King and Queen, some frisky mirlipoos, a bouquet of beautiful flowers, and of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Artistic Director Victoria Morgan's re-imagined, colorful, whimsical choreography is a treat to behold from your home, in this hour-long performance.

Online scheduling details have yet to be announced.

MUSIC: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, recorded by Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

CHOREOGRAPHY: Victoria Morgan

SCENIC DESIGN: John Ezell

COSTUME DESIGN: Carrie Robbins

LIGHTING DESIGN: Benjamin Gantose

WIGS & MAKE UP: James Geier of J. Geier Designs LTD

Learn more at https://cballet.org/nutcracker-2021/.

