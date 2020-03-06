Birdland Weekly Update: Steve Ross, Cast Party & The Lineup at Birdland

Constantine Maroulis

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that singer/actor Constantine Maroulis will perform in concert on Monday, March 9 at 7pm. Constantine's very special guest will be Grammy and Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn. Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His new original album, "Until I'm Wanted," will be released in early 2020. Constantine has been actively touring worldwide, contributing to projects that include Scott Bradlee's acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album.

Monday, March 9 at 7pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

www.BirdlandJazz.com

$30/$40 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour

Birdland Theater is proud to present Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour on Tuesday, March 10 at 7pm. Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee have joined forces for a comeback tour! In this comedy and music spectacle, New York City Bistro and MAC award winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney envision these old-school musical legends finding their way in the Instagram era. Formed in 2016, Lee Squared features New York City favorites David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee. Long-time friends and collaborators, Maiocco and Sweeney had been performing these iconic characters individually and decided that two Lees were better than one! (Liberace was known to friends as "Lee.") They imagined what it would be like if both were still alive and touring together today...trying to stay relevant. The result is an evening of music and laughter, from the virtuoso playing of Liberace, to the sultry jazz and swing of Miss Lee.

Tuesday, March 10 at 7pm

Birdland Theater

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Birdland Theater is thrilled to present The Lineup with Susie Mosher every Tuesday at 9:30pm. This coming week, Susie's special guests will be Erich Bergen, Molly Pope, Anna Heffington, Todd Wilander, Jean Brassard, David Sabella, Marissa Licata, Joseph C. Townsend, Gianmarco Soresi and more! The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza with her "dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv." (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment. From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include: Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee, Beth Leavel, Maddie Poppe, Naturi Naughton, Billy Stritch, BETTY, Anya Marina, Dan Finnerty, Kimberley Locke, Kevin Chamberlin, Erich Bergen, KT Sullivan, Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford, Jarrod Specter, Mykal Kilgore, Kelli Barrett, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and many more!

Tuesday, March 10 at 9:30pm

Birdland Theater, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

$25 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past seventeen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (musical director for Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums...and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Recently, Caruso has taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast. www.CastPartyNYC.com

Every Monday at 9:30pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080





