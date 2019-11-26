YouTube Phenoms Announce 'The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour'

Today Dude Perfect - Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton - announced The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour. The Youtube sensations HIT THE ROAD for their first ever live tour this year, completely selling out all 20 of their arena dates this summer. In their second live tour, the fans will experience the Dudes up close and personal when they bring the action right into the audience with crazy stunts, competitive battles, some of their most funny and embarrassing stories, outlandish stereotypes (maybe an appearance from the rage monster) and several of their most popular segments from their award winning Overtime series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester. "After incredibly positive feedback from the fans who completely sold out our first ever tour, we're back this summer better than ever in even larger arenas," said Coby Cotton. "With new competitions, more comedy, and all the excitement and action you'd expect from us here at Dude Perfect, we know that the 2020 Dude Perfect Tour will be your family's favorite memory of the summer." The 30-city North American tour will kick off May 28th in Greenville, SC and make stops in Miami, Cleveland, San Antonio, Toronto and more before wrapping July 23rd in Boston, MA. Full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6th at 10:00am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the U.S. tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, December 5th at 10:00pm through Citi's Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour Dates: DATE CITY VENUE 05/28/2020 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 05/29/2020 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 05/30/2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center 05/31/2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena 06/04/2020 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 06/05/2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 06/06/2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena 06/07/2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center 06/11/2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum 06/12/2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center 06/13/2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 06/14/2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena 06/18/2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena 06/19/2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena 06/20/2020 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 06/21/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 06/25/2020 Albany, NY Times Union Center 06/26/2020 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena 06/27/2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 06/28/2020 Uniondale, NY NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum 07/10/2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome 07/11/2020 Portland, OR Moda Center 07/12/2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena 07/15/2020 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome 07/16/2020 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place 07/17/2020 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre 07/18/2020 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place 07/21/2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena 07/22/2020 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre 07/23/2020 Boston, MA TD Garden