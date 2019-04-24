Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Announces Summer 2019 Events

As the temperature rises throughout the Valley, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) presents a wide range of exciting and diverse events, to keep art lovers cool in a 68-degree museum. This season is packed with artist-led talks and workshops and the return of fan favorites Mystery at the Museum and Art Handlers Triathlon. Additionally, several events relate to the 2019 summer exhibitions. These events offer guests the opportunity to engage with artists, the community and museumgoers to consider the questions and themes explored throughout the Museum. All events take place in SMoCA Lounge unless noted otherwise. Free events at SMoCA fill quickly and are first come, first served; early arrival is encouraged. Visitors can RSVP and purchase tickets at SMoCA.org.



Schedule of summer events (subject to change):

Artist Talk: Aakash Nihalani and Daniel Rozin

Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m.

SMoCA Lounge

Tickets: Free Admission



Artists Aakash Nihalani and Daniel Rozin team up to talk about their work in the exhibition "Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology." Guests will get a sneak peek of Nihalani's new artwork inside SMoCA Lounge before it's revealed to the public.



Summer Opening Party

Friday, June 7, 7-9 p.m.

Tickets: Free Admission



Join SMoCA in celebrating another season of new exhibitions. Chat with curators, mingle with artists and explore the exhibitions. Cash bar.

Sunset in the Skyspace

Friday, June 21, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10



Spend the longest day of the year at SMoCA. Celebrate the summer solstice by watching the sunset in James Turrell's "Knight Rise" Skyspace. Refreshments included.

The Studio @SMoCA: Simply Succulents with Dig It

Saturday, July 6, Noon - 3 p.m.

Tickets: Pair $45, Individual $30

Horticulture experts from Dig It Gardens in Phoenix will show participants how to create and care for their own succulent terrarium. Materials provided. Light refreshments included.



Beer 'n Bingo

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

SMoCA Lounge

Tickets: $15 (includes one drink)



Anwar Newton hosts an evening of craft beer and bingo with a SMoCA twist. This is not your grandmother's bingo night! One free beer sample per person. Cash bar and snacks included.



Mystery in the Museum: The Cryptic Caper

Saturday, August 17, 6 p.m.

Tickets: Pair $30, Individual $20



Join SMoCA for an evening filled with curious puzzles, brainteasers and riddles as another mystery unfolds in the Museum. Cash bar and light bites are included.



The Studio @SMoCA: Upcycling with Janel Garza

Saturday, August 31, Noon - 3 p.m.

SMoCA Lounge

Tickets: Pair $45, Individual $30



Does that particular denim jacket need an update? Participants will learn how to upcycle clothing in this textile workshop with local artist Janel Garza. She will teach basic techniques on how to use paint and textiles to refresh clothing items. Participants can bring their own clothing or use some provided by SMoCA. Additional materials provided. Light refreshments are included.



The Studio @SMoCA: Selfie Portraits with Antoinette Cauley

Saturday, September 21, Noon - 3:00 p.m.

SMoCA Lounge

Tickets: Pair $45, Individual $30



Forget about photo filters! Participants can take part in an all-level workshop with local portrait artist Antoinette Cauley to turn their own selfie into a portrait. Materials and light refreshments included.



Artist Talk: Shizu Saldamando

Thursday, September 26, 7 p.m.

SMoCA Lounge

Tickets: Free Admission



Join artist Shizu Saldamando in conversation with writer Raquel Gutiérrez, the author of the essay accompanying the exhibition, as they discuss art and underground culture.



Round Table Discussion: Glass in the Contemporary

Saturday, October 5, 4 p.m.

SMoCA Lounge

Tickets: Free with Museum Admission



Please join artists, curators and scholars for a discussion on the multifaceted approaches in forming contemporary glass art. Learn about the ways artists in the exhibition "Divergent Materiality: Contemporary Glass Art" are enhancing established techniques and exploring contemporary discourse through the material of glass.



Art Handlers Triathlon

Thursday, October 10, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free Admission



Join SMoCA for this fourth annual event, where art world professionals and museum workers step into the spotlight to compete for the coveted Golden Level trophy. Spectators can select their favorite Valley institution, and cheer them on as they install, handle and package artwork with precision, tenacity and white gloves. Cash bar.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach - serving more than 400,000 participants annually.

