Review: Starring Buffalo Presents EVITA at Shea's 710 Theatre

STAND BACK, Buenos Aires, or in this case Buffalo! EVITA took to the stage again with arms held high as STARRING BUFFALO presented Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock opera at Shea's 710 Theatre this weekend. The production was successful on most accounts, accounting for the short rehearsal time given to this hometown company's edict to present great musicals in a semi staged fashion. A mix of the best of Broadway with Buffalo's own talents and two large High School Choirs to back them up filled the stage for 3 performances.

Artistic Director Drew Fornarola took on a major undertaking as the many forces came together to present Webber's extremely challenging score.

EVITA tells the story of the rise of Eva Duarte in 1934 from an unknown to first lady of Argentina. She allowed no one to stand in her way, and her determination paid off, as much of the country regarded her as a saint.

Initially presented in 1976 as a concept album, Elaine Paige originated the role in the London production and Patti LuPone took the world by storm in the Broadway debut in 1979. The score is jam packed with some of Webber's best writing, including "Stand Back Buenos Aires, " "Rainbow High," and "Don't Cry For Me Argentina." It firmly established Webber's place on the Great White Way, after his earlier JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA followed EVITA, and the rest is history. The sung through musical was now firmly established on Broadway.

The score is notoriously complicated and requires a female voice with vocal cords of steel. In Patti LuPone's memoir she writes,

"The singing was frightening. Evita Peron's voice was pitched high and the music reflected the height. The D, E, F and G an octave above middle C were not intended to sound sweet. Which means there needed to be power behind the voice. The score, for me, was almost impossible to sing....

After losing her voice during rehearsals in Los Angeles, she states,

" I was sent to Dr Hans. von Leden, L.A.'s preeminent throat doctor who said to me, "Your vocal cords look like raw hamburger meat."

In a later interview, LuPone stated

"EVITA was the worst experience of my life. I was screaming my way through a part that could only have been written by a man who hates women."

Vocal demands made it necessary for a second Evita to sing all matinees, since singing this treacherous score twice in one day for 8 performances a week was unthinkable.

Fornarola directed the production and has assembled a cast of superbly talented Latinas/Latinos . Broadway veteran Robi Hager is Che, the narrator and common man character who comments and at time interacts with Eva. Hager's smooth singing easily assimilated from the lyric passages to full on rock fortissimo when needed.

Nicholas Rodriguez, seen this past season in the Broadway revival of Sondheim's COMPANY is Argentine President Juan Peron. Mr. Rodriguez commands the stage with his erect posture and booming tenor voice. He fully embodied the role, imperious while being sympathetic to Eva as she is becomes ill by the show's conclusion

Tony Award winning actress Lena Hall stepped out of the Off-Broadway production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS this week to play Evita. As mentioned , this role demands a myriad of emotions and vocal stamina. Ms. Hall has a strong lower range, and a powerful belt that suited much of the score. The upper reaches became notably difficult for her, and the ACT I finale "A New Argentina" showed some of the music was not within her reach vocally. It's difficult to see an established star struggle on stage, and perhaps a minor transposition would have remedied the situation. Happily the music in Act II was much more comfortable for her and she gave a lovely rendition of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" as well as a number interpolated from the motion picture, "You Must Love Me." Hall has the regal bearing and grace that was perfect for the larger than life, egomaniacal Evita. Her rise and downfall was effectively played, no small task given the concert like nature of the evening.

Two of Buffalo's best gave stellar performances in the smaller roles. Raphael Santos was swarmy and swoon inducing as the tango singer Magaldi. His bravado personality was comically placed and his singing was spot on. Anna Fernandez as "the mistress" near stopped the show in her single solo, "Another Suitcase in Another Hall." The dejected young girl is kicked out of Peron's hotel room and Eva takes over. Fernandez was heartbreaking while beautifully singing a song that has never much registered for me prior to her performance.

The score brilliantly weaves a Greek chorus of sorts, as a small ensemble comments on the action, acting either as the upper crust elite of Argentina or the downtrodden poor. The eight members of the Buffalo Theatre community coped well with the challenges, but the constant interjections and complex harmonies were not always in synch. For some reason, the orchestra was off stage and a small monitor with the conductor was on the floor, center stage. The ensembles, and especially the young High school singers would definitely have benefitted from a conductor in close proximity for many of the difficult cues. Music Director Daniel Bassin had some great keyboards and percussion players to work with, while the brass players were not as successful on opening night.

The large choruses from City Honors and Olmstead High School filled out the sound and did their best work in the finale of Act I. Choreographer Maya Calvo was given three lone women to work with. And while talented, the black costumes and colored neck scarves made them appear more appropriate for a dance recital. Why not include a male and female tango couple, if dancing was required?

It's always exciting to see how STARRING BUFFALO pulls off these brief weekend runs with a great mix of talent. All involved seemed to have mutual respect and admiration for each other, no matter their level of experience. Next up in June 2023 will be Jerry Herman's hit HELLO, DOLLY! Oh, the possibilities.

