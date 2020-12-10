Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Atlanta!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Favorite Alliance-to-Broadway musical

Ever After 43%

Maybe Happy Ending 26%

Tuck Everlasting 17%

Favorite apprentice-turned-professional that makes us feel proud every time we see their name in a program

Kate Guyton 47%

Candy McLellan 27%

Ryan Oliveti 13%

Favorite former stage performer we now see on TV/film all the time

Fred Galyean 43%

Suehyla El-Attar 18%

Jessica Meisel 15%

Favorite one-person show

THUS SPOKE THE MOCKINGBIRD - Merely Players Presents - 2019 33%

I LOVE TO EAT - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 27%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 27%

Favorite Pearl Cleage play

Blues for an Alabama Sky 46%

What I Learned in Paris 23%

Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous 15%

Favorite production of Les Miserables

Aurora Theatre 67%

Theatre Macon 33%

Favorite social media account (local person)

Candy Mclellan 29%

Rhyn McLemore Saver 25%

Jennifer Alice Acker 21%

Favorite social media account (local theatre)

Dad's Garage Theatre 39%

Theatrical Outfit 25%

Theatre Macon 18%

Favorite TV show filmed around Atlanta

Ozark 36%

Stranger Things 30%

Lovecraft Country 16%

Musical we would watch on loop if we could

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 20%

FUN HOME - Actors Express - 2020 18%

ELF - Theatre Macon - 2019 17%

Musical with the most high kicks

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2020 30%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 20%

MAMMA MIA! - Legacy Theatre - 2019 18%

Performer who always makes us cry at the drop of a hat

Rhyn McLemore Saver 16%

Chase Peacock 13%

Mary Lynn Owen 13%

Performer who always makes us laugh at the drop of a hat

Topher Payne 21%

Googie Uterhardt 15%

Marcie Millard 15%

Play we would watch on loop if we could

SLAYING HOLOFERNES - Essential Theatre - 2019 21%

THREE LADIES OF ORPINGTON - Onion Man Productions - 2017 17%

THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre - 2020 12%

Scariest play

SLAYING HOLOFERNES - Essential Theatre - 2019 22%

SAFETY NET - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 20%

THREE LADIES OF ORPINGTON - Onion Man Productions - 2017 17%

Shakespeare play with the largest quantity of enunciation-induced spit

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 48%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Tavern - 2020 44%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Theatre Macon - 2019 8%

Theatre with the best snacks

OnStage Atlanta 32%

Alliance Theatre 20%

Horizon Theatre 17%

Theatre with the most comfortable seats

Alliance Theatre 68%

Theatrical Outfit 14%

Synchonicity Theatre 11%