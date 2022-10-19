WONDERAMA to Celebrate The Cast Of TITANIQUE, STRANGER SINGS & More With Halloween Parade This Month

The iconic kid's show Wonderama, the Times Square Alliance, and One Times Square celebrate Trick-or-treat for UNICEF with the cast of Titanique, Stranger Sings and Gazillion Bubbles on October 30th from 11:00 am -12:30 pm for the BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARADE on the planet.....and EVERYONE can join in. Times Square in New York City, the crossroads of the world will be closed to traffic while an array of superstars, kids of all ages, and all who want to join will march in costume from 41st to 47th street during a festival of performances featuring host David Osmond.

This incredible Halloween event will be live streamed from Wonderamatv.com so families can watch from anywhere in the world!!! The parade route begins at Broadway and 47th - crosses 47th, and heads down 7thAvenue to 43rd, where it will turn right on 7th and then left up Broadway to finish on 42nd street. The Parade ends at the iconic One Times Square, which will be transformed into the "One Time Scare" Wonderama Wonderwall.

The parade will feature incredible celebrity guests like the cast of Titanique, Stranger Sings, Gazillion Bubbles, host David Osmond, Alex Skolnick, Kanisha Marie Feliciano (Phantom of the Opera), Kelvin Dukes, Sophia Angelica and more to entertain the crowd in person and on the live-stream.

Visit www.wonderamatv.com/HalloweenParade to find out more about where to watch the parade and how to also be IN the parade in costume!

Last year's Wonderama Biggest Halloween Parade in History I celebration was a virtual parade that delivered over 55mm broadcast television impressions, 166mm in social media impressions and 96mm in print impressions and with a live stream broadcast around the globe with UNICEF USA.

This year's parade will be even bigger, as it is a full official New York City parade. And further, just as we believe, the Times Square Alliance believes that this parade has the legs to become a signature Times Square New York City event.

About Wonderama

Wonderama is a cross-platform media and entertainment lifestyle program that marries positive social impact with good TV. Building upon the legacy of the iconic "Wonderama" kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, we create original and "curated" content that seeks to entertain, educate and inspire kids and families in this expanding market. Wonderama's core mission is to encourage kids to aspire to their dreams, and we do that with the greatest respect to our audience. The new Wonderamais now in production of its seventh full season of original programming.

About The Times Square Alliance

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture, and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City.

About UNICEF USA

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive.