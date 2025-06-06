Videos You Missed This Week: Prep for Tonys Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! It's Tony Awards weekend! Catch up on all the latest from the week ending June 6, 2025 with videos from Heathers, Hadestown, and more!



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! It's Tony Awards weekend! Catch up on all the latest from the week ending June 6, 2025 with videos from Heathers, Hadestown, and more!

Jamaal Fields-Green burst on the scene in a little show called “Hamilton.” Have you ever heard of it? Then he went on to play Michael Jackson. Ever heard of him? He only books the biggest and best! Jamaal has been MJ in “MJ” on Broadway, the National Tour, and now in the West End in London. Watch in this video. (more...)

Nominees for Best Play are: English (Sanaz Toossi), The Hills of California (Jez Butterworth), John Proctor is the Villain (Kimberly Belflower), Oh, Mary! (Cole Escola), and Purpose (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins). Nominees for Best Revival of a Play are: Eureka Day (Jonathan Spector), Romeo + Juliet, Thornton Wilder's Our Town, and Yellow Face (David Henry Hwang). Watch in this video! (more...)

Watch in this video as Jeremy Jordan chats more about the Floyd Collins' journey, why this role means so much to him, and so much more. (more...)

You can now get a first look at Myra Molloy singing 'Flowers' in Hadestown on Broadway! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here! (more...)

Watch as we chat with Tony nominated composers: Hue Park and Will Aronson (Maybe happy Ending), David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna (Dead Outlaw), Noel Carey and Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her), and Zoë Roberts, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Felix Hagan (Operation Mincemeat). (more...)

Watch in this video as we chat with Tony nominees: Itamar Moses (Dead Outlaw), Marco Ramirez (Buena Vista Social Club), Marco Pennette (Death Becomes Her), Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts and David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat). (more...)

Watch in this video as Julia Knitel chats more about why she can't get enough of Dead Outlaw, what an honor it is to be nominated for a Tony, and so much more. (more...)

Watch in this video as Jon Michael Hill chats more about why he thinks Purpose is so important, why he is still in disbelief to be nominated, and so much more. (more...)

Watch out, Westerberg. The candy store is about to reopen off-Broadway! Rehearsals are offficially underway for Heathers The Musical, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, returns to New World Stages this summer. Watch in this video as we chat with the company about bringing the iconic musical back to the stage. (more...)

Downtown at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible Theater is celebrating its sixth off-Broadway season. This one is extra special however, as it marks a new collaboration with Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman’s new company, TOGETHER. The result is two fully-produced plays that are debuting in repertory this summer. Watch in this video as he chats more about both projects and explains why audiences need to head to the Minetta Lane! (more...)

Talented students from across New York City gathered at Symphony Space for the Roger Rees Awards, hosted by Kevin Del Aguila. Watch highlights from inside the big night in this video! (more...)

Watch in this video as Tala Ashe chats more about the importance of the story of English, why she can't believe she's a Tony nominee, and so much more. (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Everything's Going to Be Great, the new movie starring Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney as regional theater performers. Watch it now! (more...)

Peter Hylenski is no stranger to the Tony Awards. This year, he worked on a whopping four Broadway shows and is nominated twice for his incredible sound design of Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending. They are his ninth and tenth nominations (he won in 2021 for Moulin Rouge!). He talks about his nominations in this video! (more...)

In this episode, Julia Knitel shares the exhilarating moment she learned of her Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Dead Outlaw, delves into what makes the groundbreaking show resonate with audiences and critics alike, and discusses her unique experience as the sole female cast member in the production. Watch in this video! (more...)

Watch in this video as Jessica Hecht chats more about the ease of telling the story of Eureka Day, why being in this community of artists is such an honor, and so much more. (more...)

On Sunday, June 8, Harvey Fierstein will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall to accept perhaps the biggest award of his career- the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Watch in this exclusive video as Harvey looks back on his incredible contributions to the American theatre and gets ready for Sunday night! (more...)

Watch in this video as Andrew Durand chats more about what makes Dead Outlaw so unique, why this role means so much to him, and so much more. (more...)

Watch in this video as Louis McCartney chats more about how he shakes off his character every night, why being on Broadway has been so special to him, and so much more. (more...)

Ben Rappaport has a lot to be happy about this year. Fresh off the first season of the NBC drama 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society,' the stage and screen star is getting ready to make his West End debut in Good Night, Oscar. Watch in this video as Ben tells us more about the show and getting ready to hit the stage in London! (more...)

Watch in this video as we chat with Tony nominees: Josh Bergasse (Smash), Camille A. Brown (Gypsy), Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her), Jerry Mitchell (Boop! The Musical), and Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club). (more...)

Watch in this video as we chat with: Celia Keenan-Bolger (Isabelle Stevenson Award), Marco Paguia (Special Tony Award), Leonard Reyna and Renesito Avich (Special Tony Award), Mike Isaacson (Regional Tony Award), Fiona Rudin and Russell Granet (Tony Honor), David Horn (Tony Honor), and Roberta Pereira (Tony Honor). (more...)

Rehearsals are officially underway for JOY: A New True Musical, based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano. Playing Joy herself is Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team tell us all about the new musical! (more...)

Watch in this video as Marjan Neshat chats more about the importance of English, why she thinks it resonated so much with audiences, and so much more. (more...)

Just last week, East 9th street between Broadway and University Place was officially co-named Terrence McNally Way in honor of the late legendary playwright Terrence McNally, who proudly lived on East 9th Street for 24 years. Watch highlights from the special day in this video. (more...)

Go inside the creative process behind 'Something From Nothing' from Dead Outlaw! This video features composers Erik Della Penna and David Yazbek breaking it down, before the cast performs the show-stopper. (more...)

Watch in this video as we chat with directors: Knut Adams (English), David Cromer (Dead Outlaw), Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her,) Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.), Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), Danya Taymor (Joh Proctor is the Villain), and Kip Williams (The Picture of Dorian Gray). (more...)

Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American premiere of the new musical 42 Balloons in this all-new video. 42 Balloons is an ‘80s-inspired musical based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters’ daring lawn chair flight. (more...)

Watch in this video as Harry Lennix chats more about the genius of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, why doing Purpose every night is still a challenge, and so much more. (more...)

Watch a video of Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Lea Salonga, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Schele Williams, Robyn Hurder, and Brooks Ashmanskas discussing what Pride means to them. (more...)

Watch in this video as Sadie Sink chats more about why she feels at home on Broadway, how much John Proctor is the Villain is impacting audiences, and so much more. (more...)

In this video, Maria talks about her discovering a love of Sondheim, working with Bernadette and Lea, and her own love of writing! She has her own full length musicals ready to go penned by her own talented self! We also talk about her life touring in “Kinky Boots,” coming to Broadway with “Dear Evan Hansen,” and singing “Maria” while being, well, Maria! (more...)

Cynthia Erivo is ready to raise the roof at Radio City Music Hall! The Wicked star and Tony winner will host Broadway's biggest night, the 78th Annual Tony Awards, in just a matter of days. Watch in this video as Erivo chats more about her big hosting gig! (more...)

Watch in this video as Jak Malone chats more about the thrill of bringing Operation Mincemeat to Broadway, his disbelief in being nominated, and so much more. (more...)

Jean Smart is back on Broadway for the first time in 25 years! She's starring in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, now running at Studio 54. Watch in this video as Smart is joined by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine to talk about the new play. (more...)

Watch in this video as we chat with designers: Dane Laffrey, George Reeve, Ben Stanton, Rachel Hauck, Arnulfo Maldonado, Marg Horwell, Brenda Abbandandolo, Daniel Kluger, Gregg Barnes, Justin Townsend, Ruey Horng Sun, Bruce Coughlin, Scott Zielinski, Palmer Hefferan, Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber. (more...)

Watch in this video as Jonathan Groff chats more about recreating Darin's life onstage, the process of developingJust In Time from nothing, and so much more. (more...)

Performers from Maybe Happy Ending included: Hannah Kevitt ('Journey to the Past'), Claire Kwon ('Bette Than That'), Daniel May ('Who I'd Be'), Steven Huynh ('Marry Me a Little') and Christopher James Tamayo ('Wondering'), plus young AAPI artists Elijah V Ramos, Avery Allege and Sophia Kim. Watch in this video! (more...)

Watch a new video preview of The Little Mermaid at Paper Mill Playhouse, including Hillary Fisher singing 'Part of Your World' and Haven Burton singing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.' (more...)

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance from Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers. Watch is she is joined by Boop! Boop Music Director Rick Fox onstage at the new Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform her eleven o'clock number, 'Something To Shout About.' (more...)

You can now get a first look at footage of the new musical JUST IN TIME, starring Jonathan Groff. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. (more...)