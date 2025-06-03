Video: Betsy Wolfe and Company Explain What JOY is All About

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are officially underway for JOY: A New True Musical, based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano. Playing Joy herself is Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe.

"We watch this complete, stunning, full evolution of this woman. I'm standing onstage with a little girl and I am fully weeping because it's so special to do this show. I could never have done it six years ago when I first did it," Wolfe told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "She is a woman who bet on herself time and time again. Let's remind our selves that the 90s were not an easy time to do that. No women were doing what she was doing."

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream.

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chat more about the new musical!



