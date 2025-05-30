Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Directors of 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What would Broadway be without the guidance of its directors- the people behind the scenes who guide the performances of the actors onstage and lend their artistic vision to the productions that make us laugh, cry, and appreciate the power of theatre. Three men and seven women were singled out for their exceptional contribution to this Broadway season.

Watch as we chat with: Knut Adams (English), David Cromer (Dead Outlaw), Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her,) Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.), Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), Danya Taymor (John Proctor is the Villain), and Kip Williams (The Picture of Dorian Gray).

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.