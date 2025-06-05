Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Book Writers of 2025

1
Video: Meet the Tony Honorees of 2025
Watch in this video as we chat with: Celia Keenan-Bolger (Isabelle Stevenson Award), Marco Paguia (Special Tony Award), Leonard Reyna and Renesito Avich (Special Tony Award), Mike Isaacson (Regional Tony Award), Fiona Rudin and Russell Granet (Tony Honor), David Horn (Tony Honor), and Roberta Pereira (Tony Honor).
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2025
Watch in this video as we chat with Tony nominees: Josh Bergasse (Smash), Camille A. Brown (Gypsy), Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her), Jerry Mitchell (Boop! The Musical), and Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club).
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Composers of 2025
Watch as we chat with Tony nominated composers: Hue Park and Will Aronson (Maybe happy Ending), David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna (Dead Outlaw), Noel Carey and Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her), and Zoë Roberts, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Felix Hagan (Operation Mincemeat).
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Designers of 2025
Watch in this video as we chat with designers: Dane Laffrey, George Reeve, Ben Stanton, Rachel Hauck, Arnulfo Maldonado, Marg Horwell, Brenda Abbandandolo, Daniel Kluger, Gregg Barnes, Justin Townsend, Ruey Horng Sun, Bruce Coughlin, Scott Zielinski, Palmer Hefferan, Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber.