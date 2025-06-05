Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Book Writers of 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musicals may be musicals because of their scores, but the music is nothing without a great book to back it up. The 2025 Tony Award nominees for Best Book know something about how it's done!

Watch as we chat with: Itamar Moses (Dead Outlaw), Marco Ramirez (Buena Vista Social Club), Marco Pennette (Death Becomes Her), Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts and David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat).

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.