Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Composers of 2025

A Broadway musical’s score is its heartbeat, driving the emotion, storytelling, and unforgettable moments that stay with audiences long after the curtain falls. This year’s Tony-nominated composers have crafted the songs that define the 2025 season, earning their place among Broadway’s finest.

Watch as we chat with: Hue Park and Will Aronson (Maybe Happy Ending), David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna (Dead Outlaw), Noel Carey and Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her), and Zoë Roberts, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Felix Hagan (Operation Mincemeat).

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.